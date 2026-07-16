NYF Health Awards Opens for Entries: Industry Leaders Rich Levy and Jason Graff to Chair 2026 Executive Juries

New Categories Expand Opportunities in Strategy & Effectiveness, Human Lens: The Lived Experience, and HI: Healthy Intelligence

"NYF Health is proud to welcome Rich Levy and Jason Graff, two of the industry's most creatively influential leaders, to chair this year's Executive Juries.” — Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, NYF Health Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 New York Festivals Health Awards, awarding excellence in Healthcare & Wellness and Pharmaceutical advertising, is open for entries The 2026 competition launches with the appointment of two respected industry icons selected to lead the 2026 Executive Jury. Creative powerhouse, Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer at Klick Health, is at the helm of the Health & Wellness Executive Jury, and one of the most awarded creatives in healthcare, Jason Graff, Global Chief Creative Officer at VML Health, will head the Pharma Executive Jury."NYF Health is proud to welcome Rich Levy and Jason Graff, two of the industry's most creatively influential leaders, to chair this year's Executive Juries. Their leadership, together with our 2026 theme, “Rewarding Those Who See Health Differently,” and the introduction of bold new category groups, reflects our commitment to recognizing the ideas, creativity, and innovation shaping the future of health communications," said Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, NYF Health Awards.These distinguished industry leaders will lead the Executive Jury panels in evaluating the Shortlist, curated by the online Shortlist Jury, to select this year’s most exceptional work. Together, they will recognize creative excellence, strategic innovation, and campaigns that drive meaningful impact across health and wellness communications.2026 Executive Jury Chair / Health & WellnessRich Levy is Chief Creative Officer at Klick Health, where he leads one of the most ambitious creative organizations in healthcare. Under his creative leadership, Klick was named 2026 Cannes Lions Healthcare Agency of the Year, Healthcare Network of the Year, and Independent Agency of the Year - Health at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.A longtime believer in doing things differently, Rich has built his career around challenging conventions, raising creative standards, and proving that healthcare work can be as bold, human, and culturally relevant as any category in the world. His leadership has helped Klick Health earn global recognition for breakthrough ideas that connect creativity, science, and purpose.Rich was named the #1 CCO in The Drum Global Rankings 2025 and is a DTC Hall of Fame inductee. In 2025, Klick Health became the first healthcare agency ever named Independent Agency of the Year at The One Show and Agency of the Year at the New York Festivals.Prior to healthcare, Rich enjoyed a distinguished career in consumer advertising. In 2004, his iconic “Can You Hear Me Now?” campaign for Verizon Wireless earned a place in New York City's Advertising Walk of Fame.“New York has always been the place where so many of the world's boldest ideas come to life. It's the perfect place to recognize health and wellness work that's not only creatively exceptional but also capable of improving lives and shaping a healthier future." – Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer at Klick Health2026 Executive Jury Chair / PharmaJason Graff is Global Chief Creative Officer at VML Health and one of the industry's most awarded creative leaders. Known for championing bold, purpose-driven work, he has helped create campaigns that inspire change and make a meaningful impact on people's lives.Prior to joining VML Health, he spent nearly a decade at AREA 23, helping shape some of healthcare's most celebrated and impactful work. Recognized for his ability to combine creative excellence with meaningful purpose, Jason has earned global acclaim for campaigns that challenge conventions and improve lives. Jason has been ranked #1 Executive Creative Director in the world by The One Club, and the #2 ECD in the world by The Drum while amassing an incredible number of awards by top-tier advertising competitions.Before focusing on healthcare, Jason held creative leadership roles at Publicis and Kaplan Thaler Group, working across consumer and healthcare brands. His acclaimed "Sisterhood of Motherhood" campaign for Similac sparked a global conversation about acceptance and support among parents, reinforcing his belief in the power of creativity to drive meaningful change. Today, he continues to champion bold ideas that elevate health and wellness communications while mentoring the next generation of creative talent.“Seeing health differently means refusing to accept that our category has different creative limits than any other. The constraints are real, but they’re also where the most inventive ideas are born. I want to see work that finds new ways to inspire, educate, and connect. Work that reaches people in places and ways we haven’t imagined before. The ideas that make you forget you’re looking at health communications and simply recognize exceptional creativity. Because health is ultimately about people, and there is no greater story to tell.”— Jason Graff is Global Chief Creative Officer at VML Health2026 Competition UpdatesUnder this year’s theme, “Rewarding Those Who See Health Differently,” the 2026 NYF Health Awards celebrates the bold ideas, fresh perspectives, and innovative thinking transforming health and wellness communications.Reflecting the evolving landscape of healthcare and pharma advertising, NYF Health has introduced three new category groups: Strategy & Effectiveness, Human Lens: The Lived Experience, and HI: Healthy Intelligence, recognizing work that delivers measurable impact, elevates authentic human experiences, and harnesses technology to create a healthier future.Strategy & EffectivenessRecognizes breakthrough creative problem-solving powered by strategy, insight, and data. This new category within NYF Health celebrates work that demonstrates measurable impact and the successful integration of creative execution and strategic thinking.Human Lens: The Lived ExperienceHonoring work rooted in authentic patient, caregiver, and community experiences. Human Lens: The Lived Experience celebrates storytelling that gives voice to real lives, challenges stereotypes, and fosters empathy, understanding, and connection.HI: Healthy IntelligenceShines a spotlight on AI and emerging technologies that are transforming healthcare, wellbeing, and medicine, from public health and emotional intelligence to diagnostics, discovery, and delivery.The 2026 Health & Wellness and Pharma Executive Jury sessions will take place in November 2026 in New York City.The official Early Bird deadline to enter the 2026 NYF Health Awards is August 19. For more information on the competition, including rules, categories, and entry details, visit: HERE. About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

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