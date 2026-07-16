OSA Releases Report on Opioid Settlement Funds

The New Mexico Office of the State Auditor (OSA) released a new report examining how local governments are using opioid settlement funds and identifying factors that may be affecting their implementation, transparency, and expenditures..

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