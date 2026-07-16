The AI Visible Book - Get cited by ChatGPT and LLM Chats - By Jose Zuma

The new business book presents a practical framework for helping brands become understood, retrieved, mentioned and cited in AI-generated answers

Search visibility is no longer only about where a page ranks. It is also about whether an AI system understands who you are and why your information is credible.” — Jose Zuma, Author of AI Visible and Founder of BrandVirality

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI visibility specialist, technology entrepreneur and author Jose Zuma, the professional name of José Zúñiga, has released “AI Visible,” a practical business book explaining how companies can improve their visibility as customers increasingly use artificial intelligence systems to research brands, compare solutions and evaluate expertise.

The book defines AI visibility as the discipline of helping a company, product or professional become clearly understood, retrieved, mentioned, cited and recommended in AI-generated answers. It examines how AI visibility complements traditional search engine optimization and generative engine optimization, commonly known as GEO.

“Businesses have spent years asking where they rank in search results,” Zuma said. “They now also need to ask whether an AI system understands who they are, what they offer and why their information should be considered credible.”

“AI Visible” is written for founders, executives, marketing leaders, agencies, software companies and professional-services firms. The book presents a practical framework for adapting to AI-assisted discovery across platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Google’s AI search experiences.

Topics covered in the book include entity positioning, website structure, content clarity, third-party references, customer reviews, independent publications, podcasts, video and relevant online communities. The book explains how these elements can contribute to a clearer, more credible and more consistent public record around a business, product or professional.

The book also outlines how organizations can identify the AI platforms, questions and commercial prompts that influence their buyers. Measurement topics include citation rate, AI share of voice, branded search demand, referral traffic and the consistency of brand representation across different AI systems.

A dedicated section provides a focused 90-day implementation plan designed to help organizations move from an initial AI visibility assessment to repeatable execution across technical, editorial and reputation-building activities.

“AI visibility is not achieved by repeating a keyword or publishing large volumes of generic content,” Zuma said. “The objective is to make a business clear, useful and well supported across the sources that people and AI systems may consult.”

Zuma brings more than 15 years of experience building software, creating digital products and leading development teams. He now applies that technical and product background to AI visibility, practical artificial intelligence integration and the development of systems that help organizations become discoverable and accurately represented in AI-generated answers.

He is the founder and CEO of BrandVirality, a Delaware-incorporated AI visibility software company developing a platform that helps organizations monitor, measure and improve how they appear across search engines and AI-generated answers.

By combining technical structure, content strategy, digital reputation and external validation, “AI Visible” presents AI visibility as a measurable business discipline rather than a short-term marketing tactic. The book positions AI visibility as an additional layer of brand, search, reputation and technical strategy that complements established marketing practices.

“AI Visible” is available through Amazon. Additional information about the book, its methodology and its author is available through JoseZuma.com.

About AI Visible

“AI Visible” is a practical business guide to discoverability, authority and trust in AI-assisted search and recommendation environments. It provides frameworks for helping organizations become more clearly understood, retrieved, mentioned, cited and recommended while continuing to support traditional search visibility.

The book examines the technical, editorial and reputation signals that influence how companies, products and professionals are represented across AI-generated answers.

About Jose Zuma

Jose Zuma is a technology entrepreneur, software builder, author and AI visibility expert. With more than 15 years of experience building software, creating digital products and leading development teams, he applies that foundation to AI visibility, artificial intelligence integration and digital growth strategy.

Zuma is the author of “AI Visible” and the founder and CEO of BrandVirality, a Delaware-incorporated AI visibility software company. His work focuses on helping organizations become more discoverable, accurately represented, cited and recommended across search engines and AI-generated answers.

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