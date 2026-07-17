Saleoid Launches AI CRM for Small Businesses Starting at $5/Month

Saleoid launches its AI-powered CRM for small businesses with plans starting at $5 per month.

AI-powered CRM for small businesses with lead management, automated follow-ups and plans starting at $5/month (2-year billing).

We built Saleoid to give small businesses an AI CRM that's affordable, easy to use and designed to help them grow without unnecessary complexity.” — Vivek Sharma, Founder of Saleoid

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saleoid, the $5 AI CRM , today announced the public launch of its customer relationship management platform for small businesses. Starting at $5 per month when billed every two years, Saleoid helps startups, agencies, consultants and growing businesses capture leads, automate follow-ups, schedule appointments and manage customer relationships from one simple platform.Built by EQUP Inc., Saleoid follows a modular software approach that lets businesses start with CRM and add additional business applications only when they need them, helping reduce upfront software costs while avoiding unnecessary complexity.Most small businesses do not struggle because they lack ambition. They struggle because the tools built to help them grow often become another layer of work. Traditional CRMs can feel expensive, complex and designed for large teams with dedicated sales operations staff. As a result, many small business owners and lean teams rely on spreadsheets, inboxes and disconnected tools, making it difficult to keep every customer interaction organized.Saleoid was built to change that.Starting at $5 per month when billed every two years, Saleoid gives small businesses an affordable CRM focused on the tools they need most. Businesses can start with the core CRM and add optional business applications as they grow, avoiding the cost and complexity of large bundled software suites.Rather than serving only as a database for contacts and deals, Saleoid's CRM for small businesses uses AI to help small teams summarize customer conversations, identify leads that need attention, recommend follow-up actions and organize sales activities into clear next steps. The platform also enables users to manage leads, schedule appointments, create follow-up tasks and keep customer communication organized from one workspace, helping small teams spend less time on administrative work and more time building customer relationships.The product’s core promise is simple: Stop fighting your CRM. Just talk to it.Saleoid is designed for businesses that want a CRM their entire team will actually adopt and use every day. Small business owners, founders, agencies, consultants and early-stage sales teams can start with the basics, keep their pipeline organized and use AI assistance to reduce manual administrative work without hiring CRM specialists or spending weeks configuring enterprise software.“Most CRM software has been designed around enterprise processes," said Sharma. "We took the opposite approach. Saleoid starts with the everyday work small businesses already do, such as following up with leads, scheduling meetings, managing conversations and staying organized, and uses AI to make those tasks faster rather than more complicated.”Saleoid's launch comes as more small businesses look for simpler, affordable CRM software that helps them manage leads, calls, emails, WhatsApp conversations, appointments and follow-ups without investing in complex enterprise systems. Users can interact with Saleoid using natural language to summarize conversations, create follow-up tasks, organize leads and receive suggested next actions, helping reduce routine CRM work.Learn more about Saleoid CRM pricing and start your free trial.About SaleoidSaleoid is an AI-powered CRM developed by EQUP Inc. for small businesses, startups, agencies and growing teams. The platform helps businesses capture leads, automate follow-ups, schedule appointments, manage customer conversations and organize sales activities from one simple workspace. Starting at $5 per month when billed every two years, Saleoid combines affordable pricing with practical AI features designed to reduce manual work and help businesses grow without the complexity of traditional enterprise CRM software.

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