Historic WWII Discovery: German U-Boat U-583 Located in the Baltic Sea

Sonar image showing wreck from above.

International team of explorers locates WWII German U-Boat lost with all hands 85 years ago.

Initial scans reveal that the outer hull remains largely intact.” — Peter Wytykowski, expedition leader

GDYNIA, POLAND, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shipwreck Expeditions Association , in conjunction with Geoings, Polska, has discovered the final resting place of the German Type VIIC U-boat, U-583, in the Baltic Sea. The U-583 was one of the last remaining unlocated u-boats in the Baltic.The wreckage sits remarkably preserved on the sea floor, solving a nearly 85-year-old maritime mystery as to its precise location, which had been inaccurately reported in the past.The collaboration between the Shipwreck Expeditions Association and Geoings, Polska utilized advanced multi-beam sonar and other state-of-the-art equipment to pinpoint the vessel. According to expedition leader Peter Wytykowski, "Initial scans reveal that the outer hull remains largely intact".Wrecks in the deep, dark, and cold waters of the Baltic Sea are typically significantly better preserved than ocean wrecks due to a unique combination of low oxygen, lower salinity, and extreme darkness. While the open ocean is highly dynamic and corrosive, the deep basins of the Baltic essentially act as underwater time capsules.U-583 was laid down on October 1, 1940, at the Blohm & Voss shipyard in Hamburg. She launched on June 26, 1941, and officially entered service on August 14 under the command of Kapitänleutnant Heinrich Ratsch. Assigned to the 5th U-boat Flotilla, the submarine was primarily used for training operations in the Baltic Sea. Her career was cut short on November 15, 1941, following a catastrophic collision with another German submarine, U-153. All 45 crew members aboard U-583 perished in the incident.Because the submarine sank with all hands on board, the site is classified as a war grave. The Shipwreck Expeditions Association and Geoings Group are working directly with Polish and and other maritime authorities to ensure the site remains protected.Among its other accomplishments the Shipwreck Expeditions Association successfully located the wreck of the destroyer escort ORP Kujawiak off the coast of Malta. For many years the group has conducted research in Polish, American, and British archives, among others. Members of the Shipwreck Expeditions Association represent Poland, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

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