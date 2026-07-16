Copper Storage Management Kicks Off Summer with Record Growth, Onboarding 10 New Self-Storage Facilities in June

The milestone reflects growing demand from independent storage facility owners seeking expertise to drive revenue growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Each of these 10 facilities represents a partnership built on trust, and we’re committed to delivering results that exceed the expectations of every owner and tenant we serve.” — Jacob Copper, CEO at Copper Storage Management

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copper Storage Management, a leading provider of professional self-storage management solutions, today announced the successful onboarding of 10 new storage facilities during the month of June.The milestone reflects growing demand from independent storage facility owners seeking professional remote management expertise to maximize occupancy rates, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth in an increasingly competitive market.“June was an extraordinary month for our team, and we couldn’t be more proud of this achievement,” said Jacob Copper, CEO at Copper Storage Management. “Each of these 10 facilities represents a partnership built on trust, and we’re committed to delivering results that exceed the expectations of every owner and tenant we serve.”Driving Value for Facility Owners: Copper Storage Management’s full-service approach covers every aspect of facility operations, including:- Revenue management and dynamic pricing strategies- Digital marketing and online reputation management- Tenant acquisition, retention, and collections- Facility maintenance coordination and vendor oversight- Detailed financial reporting and performance benchmarkingCopper Storage Management is actively seeking additional partnership opportunities with facility owners across the country. Owners interested in learning more are encouraged to visit https://copperstoragemanagement.com/. About Copper Storage Management:Copper Storage Management is a full-service self-storage management company dedicated to helping facility owners unlock the full potential of their investments. With a team of industry veterans and a technology-driven approach to operations, Copper Storage Management delivers consistent, measurable results for storage facilities of all sizes.For more information, visit https://copperstoragemanagement.com

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