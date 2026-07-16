Philippine Airlines’ 3-Day Flash Sale Offers Up to 30% Off Base Fares for Middle East Travelers Until July 17

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ABU DHABI, METRO MANILA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For three days only, Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering travelers across the Middle East up to 30% off base fares from Riyadh and up to 20% off base fares from Doha on select routes through its 3-Day Flash Sale, available exclusively from July 15 to 17, 2026. Valid for travel from August 1, 2026 onwards, the sale gives travelers just three days tosecure savings on future holidays, family reunions, cultural escapes, beach getaways, and island-hopping adventures.Passengers can take advantage of special fares and secure their preferred travel dates ahead of the busy holiday period. Through PAL's extensive network, travelers from Doha and Riyadh can conveniently access destinations across the Philippines, making it easier than ever to reconnect with loved ones, explore vibrant cities, and experience the country's renowned hospitality. Whether it's a first-time visit or a return trip, the Philippines offers a diverse mix of experiences – from the historic streets of Manila and the cultural attractions of Cebu to the white-sand beaches of Boracay and the breathtaking landscapes of Palawan.With its rich heritage, flavorful cuisine, and warm Filipino hospitality, the Philippines continues to be a destination that feels both familiar and full of new discoveries. Beyond the Philippines, PAL's Manila hub provides seamless connections to key destinations across Asia, Australia, and North America – including Seoul, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Toronto.Whether planning a holiday, visiting family and friends, or exploring new destinations, travelers can enjoy convenient access to some of the world's most sought-after cities through Manila. As the Philippines' flag carrier, Philippine Airlines offers travelers a full-service travel experience, with generous checked baggage allowance on eligible fares, inflight meals, and heartfelt Filipino service, allowing guests to enjoy greater comfort and convenience throughout their journey.With bookings available from July 15 to 17 only, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead for upcoming holidays, family reunions, and festive-season trips. The promotion also provides an opportunity to explore PAL's extensive network, with convenientconnections from Manila to destinations across Asia, Australia and North America.Travelers can book through the PAL website at www.philippineairlines.com , the PAL mobile app, PAL hotline at (+632) 8855 8888, PAL Ticket Offices, or accredited travel agents. Visit https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleDoha (Doha) or https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleRiyadh (Riyadh) for more information.

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