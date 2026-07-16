Stirlingshire Invites Independent Advisors to Rewrite Their Story

100% payout, zero fees and a complete technology stack at no cost. Stirlingshire invites Advisors to build the practices they originally set out to create.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stirlingshire Investments today invited independent financial advisors and advisory teams seeking a change to consider a fundamentally different home for their practices. Through Stirling One, the Company’s AI-native Wealth Management Operating Platform, advisors gain the institutional infrastructure to run and grow their businesses while keeping 100% of their advisory revenue and paying no platform or technology fees.

The invitation is built around a simple idea: advisors should not have to surrender their economics, independence or vision in exchange for the technology required to serve their clients. Stirlingshire was built to give advisors those capabilities without asking them to give up a share of the businesses they worked to create.

For many advisors, the practice they operate today no longer resembles the one they originally imagined. Time once intended for clients is absorbed by administration, disconnected technology, compliance tasks and repetitive operating work. Revenue is divided among firms, platforms and vendors. Growth creates more complexity instead of more freedom.

Stirlingshire is inviting advisors to rewrite that story.

Advisors who join Stirlingshire receive a 100% payout, zero platform fees and the full Stirling One technology environment at no additional cost. Portfolio construction, institutional trading and automated rebalancing, tax management, financial planning, compliance supervision, CRM, AI-powered prospecting, voice and telephony, onboarding, reporting, billing, document management and a fully branded client portal are brought together through one operating platform.

“Every advisor has a story about the practice they set out to build. Too often, the economics and the technology begin writing that story for them,” said Steven Woods, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stirlingshire Investments. “We built Stirlingshire so advisors could take back control and write the next chapter on their own terms, with better economics, better technology and more time to focus on their clients.”

Stirling One is designed to remove the friction that has become accepted as part of running an advisory business. Rather than moving among separate systems and repeatedly entering the same information, advisors work within one connected environment. Automated workflows organize priorities, AI-generated meeting preparation brings relevant information together before a conversation, AI call coaching supports stronger follow-up, and compliance automation helps reduce routine manual work.

The platform also helps advisors grow. Stirling One can identify potential prospects, prepare personalized outreach, organize prior activity and recommend the next appropriate step. Existing client relationships can be segmented and managed through a proactive service model, allowing advisors to see who needs attention and act before a client has to ask.

For advisors, the practical outcome is not simply better technology. It is greater capacity. Administrative and analytical work is reduced, client service becomes more proactive, prospecting becomes more consistent and the cost of operating the practice is significantly lowered. Advisors can spend more of the day advising clients, deepening relationships and building the business they intended to build.

A Day, Rewritten:

The change is visible in the shape of an advisor’s day:

7:30 a.m. Begin with an AI-generated morning brief covering overnight market movement, client alerts, upcoming meetings and the actions that need attention.

10:30 a.m. Execute a rebalance across multiple accounts while the platform supports the required compliance records and operating workflow.

12:00 p.m. Review new prospect opportunities surfaced by the platform, with personalized outreach prepared for review.

4:00 p.m. End the day focused on relationships, with reporting, reconciliation, follow-up and compliance activity already organized within the platform.

“The decision to move a practice is about more than payout,” Woods added. “It is a decision about how you want to work, how you want to serve clients and what you want your business to become. We are inviting advisors who are ready for something better to see what is possible at Stirlingshire.”

Independent advisors and advisory teams interested in rewriting the next chapter of their practices are invited to learn more, experience Stirling One and speak privately with Stirlingshire about how a transition could work for their businesses.

Rewrite your story. Build what comes next.

About Stirlingshire Investments:

Stirlingshire Investments is a wealth management firm built to provide independent financial advisors with the technology, infrastructure and economics to operate more effectively. Through Stirling One, its AI-native Wealth Management Operating Platform, Stirlingshire brings portfolio construction, trading, rebalancing, tax management, financial planning, compliance, CRM, growth tools, onboarding, reporting, billing and a branded client portal together in one integrated environment. Stirlingshire provides advisors with a 100% payout and zero platform expenses. Custody is provided by Apex Clearing.

Better for Clients, Better for Advisors™. Learn more at www.stirlingshire.com/advisors.

Media Contact

Nicole Cox, CMO

nicole@stirlingshire.com

647-500-2763

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