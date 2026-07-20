PCMS and Claim Genius Team Up to Bring AI-Powered Auto Claims to P&C Carriers

AI-Powered Auto Claims

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Settling an auto claim used to mean days of back-and-forth: photos by email, manual estimates, phone tag with body shops. PCMS and Claim Genius are out to change that. Today, PCMS announced that Claim Genius has joined the Atlas partner ecosystem, connecting the two platforms via API and putting AI-powered vehicle damage assessment directly inside the claims workflow Atlas carriers already use every day.Claim Genius converts vehicle photos into trusted, AI-driven decisions across the insurance lifecycle. In minutes, the platform delivers a comprehensive damage assessment spanning 200+ vehicle components, including severity analysis, repair-versus-replace recommendations, and total loss indicators. Beyond claims automation, Claim Genius enables underwriting risk evaluation and repair quality verification, providing insurers with a single AI platform for vehicle intelligence. The result: up to 50% faster claim settlements, improved operational efficiency, and better customer experiences—all accessible to Atlas clients through a single integration.“"Claim Genius works right in the adjuster's workbench — photos in, a real damage assessment back in minutes, no more phone tag with body shops. That's what the Atlas partner ecosystem is for — integrations that live inside the workflow our carriers already use, not bolt-ons."— Mark Goldman, CEO, PCMS“PCMS carriers operate at the scale where technology can make the greatest impact. This partnership gives insurers seamless access to AI-driven vehicle intelligence that accelerates claims, improves accuracy, and delivers measurable business results from day one.”— Raj Pofale, Founder & CEO, Claim GeniusAtlas carriers ready to add Claim Genius to their claims process can reach out to hello@pcmstech.comAbout PCMSProperty & Casualty Management Systems, Inc. (PCMS) is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the insurance industry, empowering Carriers and MGAs with technology to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. PCMS helps its clients stay competitive in a rapidly changing market. Visit www.pcmstech.com About Claim GeniusClaim Genius is a leading AI-powered computer vision platform transforming vehicle inspections across the automotive ecosystem. Serving insurers, dealerships, fleets, rental operators, repair facilities, and recyclers, the company automates vehicle condition assessments, underwriting inspections, claims processing, service lane inspections, fleet and rental inspections, and recycled parts identification. Its AI-driven vehicle intelligence platform helps organizations make faster, more accurate decisions while reducing operational costs and improving customer experiences. Insurers using Claim Genius have achieved up to a 50% reduction in claim settlement times. Learn more at www.claimgenius.com

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