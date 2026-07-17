Business Reporter: Extending the dealership to the client’s driveway

How a flexible model less dependent on fixed facilities can address skills shortages in automotive services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Karl Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of Spiffy, talks about how the automotive industry faces a growing challenge as demand for vehicle servicing rises while the supply of skilled technicians struggles to keep pace. Expanding capacity through new workshops and service bays alone is no longer a sustainable answer. Instead, the industry has an opportunity to adopt a more flexible model that is less dependent on fixed facilities and uses technology to amplify human capability. Rather than asking customers to travel to service centers, businesses can increasingly bring service directly to homes, workplaces and fleets. By bypassing the traditional service bay bottleneck, mobile service networks enable organizations to extend capacity without the cost and delay of building new locations.These networks are powered by technology platforms, including Spiffy’s Mobile 360™ platform, that intelligently coordinate scheduling, routing, connected diagnostics, inventory management and customer communications. This allows technicians to operate more efficiently, reduces vehicle downtime and enables businesses to deploy expertise wherever demand exists. The approach not only improves convenience for customers but also helps dealerships and independent repair providers increase productivity while making better use of scarce skilled labor. Technology becomes an enabler of technicians rather than a replacement for them. The future of automotive service lies in building intelligent service networks supported by a workforce that combines hands-on mechanical expertise with technical fluency.To find out more about the next generation of American automotive service, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SpiffySpiffyis the mobile operating system for automotive service execution, purpose-built to help dealerships and OEM programs deploy and scale mobile service with operational consistency and economic discipline.With more than 4 million services completed and over 11 years of real-world mobile operations experience, Spiffy enables fixed operations teams to confidently extend service beyond the bay while maintaining control, efficiency, and brand standards at scale.Spiffy measures success by helping dealers increase fixed operations capacity, improve mobile utilization, increase fixed revenue and gross profits, and strengthen long-term customer retention.

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