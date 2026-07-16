Nick Boyd, former Target, Nike & Gap marketing executive and founder of POTSH Music — author of the SKIMS analysis on Clarity Unlocked

A former Target, Nike & Gap marketing exec argues SKIMS' Will Ferrell campaign ran entertainment's oldest play against attention that expires in six seconds.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Boyd, former marketing executive at Target, Nike and Gap and founder of POTSH Music, today published "SKIMS Didn't Cast a Celebrity. It Cast a Character." on Clarity Unlocked. Timed to tonight's Netflix premiere of "The Hawk," the analysis argues the SKIMS Men campaign — which cast Will Ferrell not as himself but as fictional golf legend Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins — marks a structural shift: brands are done renting attention and have started building characters.The campaign, shot by Nadia Lee Cohen, embeds SKIMS underwear inside a fictional narrative rather than treating it as merchandise — the character's story extends from the ad campaign across social media into the Netflix series premiering July 16. Boyd's essay traces the play back to the Ron Burgundy–Dodge Durango era and argues the twist is what matters now: the show sells the briefs, and the briefs sold the show."The best brands don't rent your attention for six seconds. They build a character you'll follow," Boyd writes in the essay. "Assets get skipped. Characters get subscribed to."The analysis lands on a point about ownership. A rented celebrity moment expires with the media buy; a character is intellectual property a brand can hold, extend and be held accountable for. In an era when AI can generate infinite polished ad assets, Boyd argues, the durable advantage is a named identity someone actually owns — the through-line of his work on identity, IP and accountability in the AI era.Read the full analysis on Clarity Unlocked:About Nick BoydFounder of POTSH Music and editor of Clarity Unlocked. A former marketing executive at Target, Nike and Gap, he now writes and builds at the intersection of creative culture, AI, identity and IP, from Portland, Oregon. https://nickboyd.com About Clarity UnlockedA disclosed, AI-assisted editorial platform with named bylines and one accountable editor. https://clarity-unlocked.com Media contact: Nick Boyd · press@potsh.com · https://nickboyd.com/press Media kit (photos, logos, fact sheet): https://nickboyd.com/press/kit/ Editorial disclosure: Human-led; AI-assisted research and drafting; edited by Nick Boyd before publication.

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