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Intelligent Waves Earns Emerald Award for Zero Trust Solution of the Year at the 2026 Pinnacle Technology Awards

Zero trust is more than a buzzword for the missions we support; it is a fundamental operational requirement. Our teams develop solutions for contested environments where security is critical.” — Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves , a leading provider of mission-focused, multi-domain operational expertise and innovation, today announced it has received the Emerald Award for Zero Trust Solution of the Year at the 2026 Pinnacle Technology Awards. The Pinnacle Technology Awards recognize the companies, products, and innovators redefining what is possible across the global technology landscape. Winners were announced on July 2, 2026.The recognition places Intelligent Waves among the top firms advancing zero-trust architecture for national security. Entrants were evaluated based on innovation, operational impact, and measurable results in securing digital environments. Intelligent Waves was recognized for its work applying zero-trust principles to defense and intelligence missions, where communications are often contested, and infrastructure is limited.The honor continues a strong run of industry recognition for the company.In 2025, Intelligent Waves earned the Diamond Award for Best Cybersecurity Company of the Year and the Platinum Award for Best Zero-Trust Cybersecurity Solution at the Pinnacle Technology Awards. This year's win reinforces the company's position as a trusted leader in cyber defense for federal customers.Tony Crescenzo, President and CEO of Intelligent Waves, noted, "Zero trust is more than a buzzword for the missions we support; it is a fundamental operational requirement. Our teams develop solutions for contested environments where security is critical. Receiving the Pinnacle Technology Award confirms we are addressing the right challenges for those defending our nation."About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. We specialize in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, and we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. For more information, visit https://www.intelligentwaves.com External Media Point of Contact:Gal S. Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein GroupT: 703-385-8178E: Gal@BorensteinGroup.com

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