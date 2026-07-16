Home Affairs reminds public of the deadline for the registration of customary marriages

Home Affairs reminds the public of the deadline for the registration of customary marriages

The Department of Home Affairs reminds members of the public that 31 August 2026 is the deadline to register qualifying customary marriages under the special registration period declared by the Minister of Home Affairs.

The special registration period, which runs from 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2026, was introduced to enable parties to customary marriages that were not registered within the prescribed period to regularise their marital status. This includes customary marriages concluded before the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act came into effect in November 2000, as well as marriages concluded thereafter that were not registered within the prescribed timeframe.

With only a few weeks remaining before the deadline, the Department urges qualifying couples not to wait until the last minute, as this may result in unnecessary queues and delays.

The Department calls on traditional leaders, community leaders and civil society organisations to help raise awareness of the 31 August 2026 deadline and encourage qualifying couples to register their customary marriages without delay.

Members of the public who require further information on the application process or supporting documents should visit their nearest Home Affairs office.

For media enquiries: Ms Ndileka Cola, Head: Communication Service

Cell: 076 333 3799

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