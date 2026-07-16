Minister Dean Macpherson and Mayor Christopher Pappas lead Mandela Day activities in Umngeni, Kwazulu-Natal, 17 Jul
Minister Macpherson and Mayor Pappas to lead Mandela Day activities in Umngeni, Kwazulu-Natal
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and the Mayor of uMngeni Local Municipality, Christopher Pappas, will, on Friday, 17 July, lead oversight and volunteer activities in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, in the build-up to Mandela Day.
The Minister and Mayor will begin the morning with an oversight visit to the Howick Police Station, which has experienced several maintenance challenges.
They will thereafter visit Sikhulile Crèche, where they will participate in volunteer activities, including repairing wire fencing, painting the jungle gym and donating essential equipment as part of Mandela Day’s call to spend 67 minutes in service of others.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Oversight at Howick Police Station
Time: 10:00
Address: 15 Morling St, Howick, 3290
Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/jAZTkFJGcxbAjsr39
Volunteering at Sikhulile Creche
Time: 11:25
Address: Sikhulile Creche, Nottingham Road, Howick, 3290
Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/vrPcARpHnESbe28s8
Enquiries: Spokesperson to Minister Macphers
James de Villiers: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276
Philisiwe Memela: Spokesperson to Mayor Pappa
Email: Philisiwe.Memela@umngeni.gov.za
Cell: 068 161 2191
Lesego Moretlwe - DPWI Media Relations
Email: Lesego.Moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 957 3677
#GovZAUpdates
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