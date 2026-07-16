Minister Dean Macpherson and Mayor Christopher Pappas lead Mandela Day activities in Umngeni, Kwazulu-Natal, 17 Jul

Minister Macpherson and Mayor Pappas to lead Mandela Day activities in Umngeni, Kwazulu-Natal

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and the Mayor of uMngeni Local Municipality, Christopher Pappas, will, on Friday, 17 July, lead oversight and volunteer activities in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, in the build-up to Mandela Day.

The Minister and Mayor will begin the morning with an oversight visit to the Howick Police Station, which has experienced several maintenance challenges.

They will thereafter visit Sikhulile Crèche, where they will participate in volunteer activities, including repairing wire fencing, painting the jungle gym and donating essential equipment as part of Mandela Day’s call to spend 67 minutes in service of others.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Oversight at Howick Police Station

Time: 10:00

Address: 15 Morling St, Howick, 3290

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/jAZTkFJGcxbAjsr39

Volunteering at Sikhulile Creche

Time: 11:25

Address: Sikhulile Creche, Nottingham Road, Howick, 3290

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/vrPcARpHnESbe28s8

Enquiries: Spokesperson to Minister Macphers

James de Villiers: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

Philisiwe Memela: Spokesperson to Mayor Pappa

Email: Philisiwe.Memela@umngeni.gov.za

Cell: 068 161 2191

Lesego Moretlwe - DPWI Media Relations

Email: Lesego.Moretlwe@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 957 3677

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