Harnett County Veterans Service Serves over 300 Veterans during July Resource Event

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Harnett County Veteran Services partnered with Congressman Brad Knott’s office and the Department of Veterans Affairs to invite Active-Duty Service Members, Veterans, and their families to the Veteran Service Initiative and Resource event on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Harnett County Resource Center and Library.

Besides health screenings and claims processing, the event also hosted various vendors that provided a wealth of information.

During this two-day event, more than 300 veterans were serviced and received claims assistance by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Service Officers. Dental Providers completed 27 dental exams, six dental cleanings, five dental extractions and 12 fillings. In addition, Campbell University completed 20 health, vision, and mental health screenings.

After learning about this event from a family member, one veteran from a neighboring county shared how appreciative he was for the services this event offered.

Another veteran expressed happiness after receiving his 100% disability as the Department of Veterans Affairs processed his claims and updated his information.

“Today’s event is outstanding. Amy is my veteran's officer and she is tremendously outstanding. I have been here since this morning and being able to speak with other veterans and share stories is incredible. This team has the heart, kindness, and willingness to help veterans and this event demonstrates that. And it turned out amazing. I will be attending tomorrow as well,” said Dave Taylor, 82nd Airborne Army Veteran.

For Marie Collins, whose late husband served in the U.S. Air Force, the event was more than services provided. It was about feeling seen, heard, and appreciated. Collins attended on Saturday with her daughter after reading about the event in The Daily Record and seeing detailed flyers on Facebook.

“It was fantastic. It was breathtaking, really,” Collins said.

At 90 years old, Collins was touched by the care she received while attending the event. "You all went overboard. It was great,” she said.

Amy Noel, Assistant Veterans Services Director with Harnett County led the planning for the event.

"We work hard in Harnett County and throughout the district to serve veterans to the best of our ability. Holding big events such as this one expands services and provides a greater resource capability. Resources and information are key to veterans and their families or caregivers, especially as they navigate their way through the Veterans Administration. Two full days of providing claims, benefits, resources, medical and dental services with astounding results made every moment of planning and servicing worth it," said Noel.

Harnett County extends its appreciation to the volunteers, health care providers, community organizations and partners, and the service officers from Johnston, Lee, Cumberland, Sampson, Harnett, and Garner who made this event possible.

For more details, please contact Congressman Brad Knott’s Office at (984) 275-6150 or Harnett County Veteran Services Assistant Director Amy Noel at anoel@harnett.org. For individuals who were unable to attend, appointments are available with a Veteran Service Officer through Veterans Services.