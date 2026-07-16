Leading Lower and Mid-Hudson Valley Events & PR Agency Rebranded as Events to Remember 360 Marketing

Events to Remember 360 Marketing Logo Events to Remember 360 Marketing Team Sip, Celebrate & Evolve: Events to Remember 360 Marketing Next Chapter Brunch

Formerly Known as Events To Remember + PR To Remember, Events to Remember 360 Marketing Encompasses Entire Marketing Service Package

VALHALLA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Events To Remember + PR To Remember continues to grow and expand with a new New York City office coming this fall, its services as Westchester’s and the Lower Hudson Valley’s full scope events and marketing firm, the agency has rebranded itself to encompass all services and it has been officially renamed, Events to Remember 360 Marketing, kicked off with a client and partners Sip, Celebrate & Evolve: Events To Remember’s Next Chapter Brunch at ArtsWestchester on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The agency, a division of Events by Chereese, Inc., is an award-winning full-service event management, public relations, and marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience creating impactful experiences and measurable results.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve built over the past 22 years, especially knowing that about 22 percent of businesses in the United States close within the first year. My dedicated team connects brands to communities through strategic event planning, marketing, public relations, news writing, sponsorship development, publicity, and audience engagement,” said Chereese Jervis-Hill, CEO and Founder of Events to Remember 360 Marketing. “Our experienced team of professionals provides end-to-end execution, from concept strategy to logistics, promotion, and post-event results.”

Serving so many Lower and Mid-Hudson Valley corporations, nonprofits, municipalities, agencies, and entrepreneurs, the firm specializes in conferences and conventions, galas, fundraisers, community and corporate events, as well as brand activations, experiential marketing, public and media relations, creative writing, social media and integrated marketing campaigns, sponsorship strategy and partnership development.

“I am proud to say that as we continue to partner with so many corporations, nonprofits, municipalities, government agencies, and entrepreneurs developing many strategic campaigns, we create amazing exceptional experiences that engage audiences and at the same time, strengthen communities,” said Ms. Jervis-Hill. “Marketing-wise, we have something for everyone who is looking for event management, public relations, sponsorship development, media relations, social media, and audience engagement, all to ensure every initiative achieves its objectives.”

Recognized as “Best in Business” by 914INC. and multiple time Best of Westchester winner, Events to Remember 360 Marketing is dedicated to creating memorable experiences and meaningful results for every client.

“At Events to Remember 360 Marketing, we believe every event is an opportunity to tell a story, strengthen relationships, and create lasting impact,” said Jervis-Hill. “Whether launching a new initiative, increasing brand awareness, engaging stakeholders, or producing a signature event, we deliver innovative solutions that inspire audiences and drive success.”

About Events to Remember 360 Marketing: Events to Remember 360 Marketing is an award-winning, full-service event management, public relations, and marketing agency built on over 20 years of unforgettable experiences, that helps organizations create meaningful connections, elevate their brands, and deliver measurable results through events, public relations, and marketing that move as one. From concept development and strategic planning to logistics, promotion, onsite execution, and post-event evaluation, the firm manages every detail with creativity, precision, and professionalism. To learn more about Events to Remember 360 Marketing, please visit www.eventstoremember360.com.

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