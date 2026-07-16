[Pangyo Spotlight] BI C&S Opens the Outdoor AI Voice Kiosk Market Powered by 27 Years of Data Technology

From left to right: Ban Do Han, Professional Engineer; Jeong Ku Lim, Research Director; Won Cheol Lee, COO; Jin Suk Park, Executive Director An AI-generated conceptual image of AIBUS installed at the Cheongnyangni Station Smart Shelter | Image provided by BI C&S An AI-generated conceptual image of AIBUS installed at the Gangnam Smart Shelter | Image provided by BI C&S

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 1999 and having focused on data and AI technologies for 27 years, BI C&S , an IT enterprise located in Pangyo Techno Valley , is drawing attention in the smart city infrastructure market with the introduction of its conversational voice recognition AI platform, AIBUS ™. Having accumulated capabilities in establishing mission-critical systems for domestic conglomerates and public financial institutions—such as Samsung SDS, IBK Industrial Bank of Korea, and the National Health Insurance Service—BI C&S is spearheading innovation in public infrastructure through its proprietary voice AI platform, developed by its Synergy AI Business Division.AIBUS™, newly introduced by BI C&S, is a conversational AI information kiosk that allows citizens to ask questions by voice and receive spoken responses in outdoor public transportation spaces, such as bus stops or transfer centers. Most public kiosks deployed today center on touch-based interaction, creating high usage barriers for older people, the visually impaired, and foreigners. Furthermore, conventional voice kiosks are designed for quiet indoor settings, which limits recognition rates, causing them to drop sharply in high-noise environments such as roadsides.To overcome this, AIBUS was designed to achieve voice recognition accuracy over 95%, even in roadside environments with high noise levels ranging from 80 to 100 dB. In detail, the system introduced a triple acoustic pre-processing technology comprising beamwidth optimization, adaptive noise canceling, and bus stop noise pre-profiling. Through this pre-processing cycle, the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) improved by approximately 10-15 dB, achieving optimal performance in outdoor environments.Crucially, the core competitiveness of AIBUS™ lies in its internal development of a full-stack voice AI pipeline—extending from acoustic pre-processing to Korean speech-to-text (STT), conversational LLM, and multilingual text-to-speech (TTS)—without relying on external APIs. This capability enables a rapid response time of 1.5 seconds, ensures data privacy essential for public institutions, and allows for customized modifications. Additionally, it supports 10 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese, while providing a voice-only mode for the visually impaired and a hybrid voice-and-touch interface, ensuring universal accessibility for all citizens, including those who are transportation-vulnerable.BI C&S is achieving tangible results by targeting the B2G market, focusing on local governments nationwide that operate smart bus stops. In January 2026, the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Seoul Dongdaemun-gu Office to deploy AI-powered voice-recognition smart bus stops. It concluded a 600 million KRW procurement contract to supply 15 conversational voice-recognition AI kiosks for a project under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. Furthermore, selected for a public-private cooperative open innovation program by Gangnam-gu and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the company will proceed with a multilingual AI bus stop validation at the Samseong Station Smart Shelter, while utilizing its geographical advantage in Pangyo Techno Valley to establish a permanent demonstration base for domestic and foreign buyers near Pangyo Station.Backed by a stable financial framework and an R&D-specialized workforce that accounts for 62% of its personnel, BI C&S is pursuing continuous technological advancement. After solidifying validation and procurement references at major domestic bases throughout 2026 and 2027, the company plans to fully initiate overseas exports in the form of a K-Smart City Package starting in 2028, targeting Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where smart city investments are vibrant, alongside Japan, North America, and Europe, where demand for aging-population and multilingual information assistance runs high. Based on technological prowess demonstrated in high-difficulty environments such as downtown Seoul transfer centers, the company intends to disseminate an inclusive smart city model that safeguards information access rights for the transportation-vulnerable worldwide.

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