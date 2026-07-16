Đurić from Washington: Serbia Joins the Ranks of Countries with Which the United States Maintains a Partnership and Friendly Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić stated from Washington that, alongside the launch of the Strategic Dialogue, this visit marks a historic milestone for Serbian science, as Serbia will join the Artemis space program through the signing of a series of cooperation agreements between Serbia and the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“This will open the door wide for our scientists, companies, and institutions to participate in one of the world's most advanced space programs. Although Serbia is not a country that actively participates in space exploration as a state and does not have its own national space program, we are a nation that has produced great figures such as Nikola Tesla and Milutin Milanković, as well as David Vujic, who was among the pioneers of the Apollo missions as part of the renowned ‘Serbian Seven’—our engineers and technicians who contributed to NASA’s program that ultimately led to the Moon landing,” Đurić said, highlighting Serbia’s historical ties to space exploration.

The Serbian foreign minister announced that, on behalf of the Republic of Serbia, he will sign an agreement with NASA tomorrow that will enable Serbian institutions and companies to participate in space exploration activities.

“Serbia is committed to the peaceful exploration of outer space and to upholding international law. This agreement will help establish a favorable framework for our further development. At the same time, it carries symbolic value and political significance, as it is being concluded within the framework of the Strategic Dialogue, which represents a historic step forward in relations between Serbia and the United States,” Đurić emphasized.

He also expressed particular satisfaction, noting that everyone in Serbia is aware of the significance of the country joining the ranks of nations with which the United States maintains partnership-based and friendly relations.

“Tomorrow, I will also participate in the Conference on Political Violence hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the information available to me, ministers from around sixty countries will attend. However, Serbia is the country that will continue its program on Friday with the opening of the Strategic Dialogue. This is truly a major week for Serbia here in Washington,” Foreign Minister Marko Đurić concluded.