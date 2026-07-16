Confetti Jar Launches 2.0: Atlanta Parents Can Now Book an Entire Kids' Birthday Party in One Place

New direct-booking marketplace lets parents book entertainers, rentals, desserts, and more from handpicked local vendors in a single checkout.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confetti Jar , Atlanta's birthday party booking platform, today announced the launch of Confetti Jar 2.0, an intelligent, direct-booking marketplace where parents can find and book everything for a kids' birthday party in one checkout. After two and a half years serving Atlanta families and helping parents plan more than 40,000 parties, the platform now evolves from a vendor directory into a full booking marketplace.Planning a birthday party before Confetti Jar meant multiple searches, polling moms' groups, and bouncing between vendor websites requesting quotes. Confetti Jar 2.0 replaces all of it. Parents enter their theme, location, and date. Intelligent search then surfaces the items that fit from more than 2,000 handpicked listings, spanning mobile entertainment, bounce houses and rentals, venues, balloons, desserts, and party supplies. They add their favorites to one cart and book directly, skipping the quote requests, emails, and calls of a lengthy planning process.Parents are also searching for fresh, unique birthday party ideas, and Confetti Jar makes those easy to find and book. Many of the vendors are small, independent businesses parents would rarely come across otherwise, so families discover new ideas while supporting local makers and entertainers."Parents have never been able to book an entire birthday party in one place. I spent years planning parties for my own three kids the hard way; asking around, searching different websites, requesting quotes. It's time-consuming for busy parents," said Jessica Vicars, founder of Confetti Jar and an Atlanta mom of three. "Celebrating our kids should be fun, not stressful. These parties become the moments families remember forever, and parents deserve to be in the joy of them, not buried in the logistics. That is what Confetti Jar delivers for Atlanta families.""As AI advances, customers increasingly expect services tailored to their unique needs and logistics coordinated around their schedules. Confetti Jar brings that expectation to life by connecting families with trusted, local providers through an intelligent booking experience that delivers the quality and personalization generic platforms can't match," said Roy Duvall, adviser to Confetti Jar. "It's AI applied where it matters most, not replacing local businesses, but helping families discover, coordinate, and book exceptional celebrations with confidence."Vicars founded Confetti Jar after a career in healthcare technology, where she built marketplace products and led marketing for patient and physician scheduling companies. She has spent her career making complicated things simple to book. Now she is doing it for the celebrations families remember most.About Confetti JarConfetti Jar is Atlanta's birthday party booking platform, where parents search by theme, location, and date, find packages and rentals from handpicked local vendors, and book everything in one place. Founded by an Atlanta mom of three and featured multiple times on Fox 5's Good Day Atlanta, Confetti Jar has helped parents plan more than 40,000 parties. Learn more at confettijar.com.Media Contact: Jessica Vicars, Founder, Confetti Jarjessica@confettijar.com

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