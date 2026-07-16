Governor Hochul Announces $6.3 Million Awarded to Establish Clubhouse Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $6.3 million was awarded to establish seven Clubhouses, a voluntary member-driven program that provides crucial services and supports to New Yorkers living with mental health challenges. Administered by the State Office of Mental Health (OMH), the funding will expand this program to areas outside of New York City, where this successful model has provided these individuals social support, employment resources and life skills training in a safe environment.

“People who have experienced mental challenges and recovered can be an invaluable beacon to guide others on this journey,” Governor Hochul said. “Clubhouses provide a safe environment where New Yorkers grappling with mental health challenges can voluntarily get support from people who have experienced and navigated them firsthand.”

OMH provided awards to seven programs, including two on Long Island, one in Westchester County and five others located in Upstate communities, including two rural communities. The awards include:

Access Supports for Living, $1.4 million; Westchester County

$1.4 million; Westchester County East House , $1.4 million; Monroe County

, $1.4 million; Monroe County New Horizon Counseling Center , $956,765; Suffolk County

, $956,765; Suffolk County RISE , $956,765; Saratoga County

, $956,765; Saratoga County Unity House , $551,175; Cayuga County

, $551,175; Cayuga County St. John’s Community Services , $551,175; Oswego County

, $551,175; Oswego County Hands Across Long Island, $429,525; Suffolk County

Clubhouses provide structure by focusing on choice and self-determination. These voluntary programs offer individuals an opportunity to collaborate with staff in all aspects of the program’s operation, fostering transparency, shared ownership and belonging.

State-funded programs will be required to operate at least five days a week, plus offer routine recreational activities during evenings and weekends out of their own physical space. The Clubhouse model is linked to improved quality of life and self-esteem, lower hospitalization rates, and increased participation in employment.

Governor Hochul embraced this initiative as part of her $196 million investment into mental health that was secured in the FY26 State Budget. Under her leadership, New York State has channeled roughly $2 billion into expanding access and strengthening the continuum of care.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Clubhouses allow individuals to pursue their own goals while building strong ties with colleagues and peers. By offering educational and vocational opportunities and connections to support networks, these programs also foster recovery and independence. Expanding community-based programs like this one reflects Governor Hochul’s ongoing investments in building a strong, more inclusive mental health system to support all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, I recognize that Clubhouses provide effective voluntary support services for individuals with serious mental illness by offering peer-led engagement, housing and employment support, and crisis intervention. I applaud Governor Hochul for investing $1.4 million in East House here in Monroe County to uplift community-based care to help residents feel safe and supported.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “Mental health care does not end when someone leaves a doctor’s office or hospital. Clubhouses are a proven model that promotes recovery, reduces hospitalization and connects people with employment and peer support. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for investing in and expanding evidence-based programs like Clubhouses that strengthen our mental health system and New Yorkers’ wellbeing.”

Access Supports for Living Inc. President & CEO Ron Colavito said, “New York State’s continued investment in community-based mental health services recognizes an important truth: recovery happens not only in treatment settings, but in communities where people have opportunities to build relationships, develop skills and find purpose. The Clubhouse model is a welcome addition to the service continuum by creating a place where people can pursue employment, education, and meaningful community participation while strengthening their recovery. We are honored that Access: Supports for Living has been selected to bring this evidence-based model to Westchester County, grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership, and look forward to partnering with New York State to expand opportunities for people living with mental health challenges to lead healthier, fuller and more independent lives.”