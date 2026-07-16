One lane of eastbound I-44 in Pulaski County to close around-the-clock for three weeks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A project to improve safety and drivability along the Interstate 44 corridor continues work to add a climbing lane in each direction between Exit 159 and mile marker 157.2 in the St. Robert/Waynesville area of Pulaski County. To complete this work, contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of eastbound I-44 beginning at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

The lane closure is expected to remain in place around-the-clock for approximately three weeks, through early to mid-August. During this time, either the right or left lane may be closed.

Drivers are advised to slow down and be alert for changing traffic patterns throughout construction, which is expected to continue through fall 2026.

All work is weather-permitting and subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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