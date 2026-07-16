APPO NOC-CEO Forum Set to Chart Africa’s Next Phase of Energy Growth in Cape Town this October

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa’s push to retain domestic value from its oil and gas resources has become a defining strategic priority. This agenda, which spans regional refining expansion, cross-border trade and local capital mobilization will drive the 8th APPO NOC-CEO Forum in Cape Town on October 12, held alongside African Energy Week (AEW) 2026.

Hosted by the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC), the Forum brings together the chief executives of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization’s (APPO) member national oil companies (NOCs) to advance one primary goal: building a more integrated African energy industry. From financing billion-dollar projects and expanding refining capacity to strengthening regional gas markets and harmonizing petroleum regulations, the meeting has become one of the continent’s most influential executive platforms for turning shared priorities into coordinated action.

The Forum comes at a defining moment for APPO, where, since its establishment in 1987, the organization has largely served as a platform for policy coordination among Africa’s petroleum-producing nations. Under Secretary General Farid Ghezali, the organization is evolving into a commercially focused alliance that seeks to mobilize investment, strengthen regional infrastructure and position Africa as a more integrated energy market.

That shift has accelerated throughout 2026. APPO has advanced an African refining model, promoted cross-border energy corridors and strengthened cooperation between NOCs. Most significantly, the launch of the Africa Energy Bank marks a major step toward giving African energy projects access to financing sourced on the continent, reducing reliance on international lenders that have increasingly withdrawn support for oil and gas developments.

Against this backdrop, this year’s NOC-CEO Forum moves beyond dialogue towards identifying projects, strengthening partnerships and aligning the continent’s NOCs around practical initiatives that can be delivered over the coming year.

As such, a central theme of this year’s meeting is ensuring Africa captures more value from the resources it already produces.

Delegates will examine proposals for regional financing and petrochemical hubs capable of processing African crude closer to home, reducing dependence on imported fuels while creating new industrial opportunities. The discussions support APPO’s broader objective of replacing fragmented national markets with an integrated regional value chain that keeps investment, jobs and expertise within Africa.



The Forum will also advance plans for an African petroleum products market through a proposed products exchange platform, alongside efforts to harmonize fuel specifications and simplify cross-border trade. Together, these initiatives are designed to make it easier for African countries to trade energy with one another while strengthening supply security across the continent.

Natural gas will feature prominently throughout the program as executive explore regional LNG cooperation, long-term supply agreements, gas-to-power initiatives and projects that expand LPG access while reducing routine flaring. As governments look to improve electricity access and support industrial growth, gas continues to play a central role in APPO’s long-term energy strategy.

Financing will remain high on the agenda following the operational launch of the Africa Energy Bank, one of APPO’s flagship initiatives.

Forum discussions will focus on how the Bank, working alongside Afreximbank, can help accelerate upstream, midstream and downstream developments through African-backed financing structures. Delegates will also identify bankable projects for 2027 and examine commercial frameworks that reduce investment risk while supporting long-term infrastructure development.

Beyond financing, executives will review progress on existing cooperation agreements and identify new opportunities for joint investments, technical collaboration and shared infrastructure between member NOCs.

Meanwhile, reflecting APPO’s ambition to institutionalize cooperation, delegates will also explore digital platforms designed to connect suppliers, investors, researchers and training institutions across member countries. New tools covering supplier certification, procurement, research collaboration, financing access, training and business intelligence aim to create a more connected energy ecosystem while strengthening local content across Africa’s oil and gas value chain.

The program also includes discussions on legal harmonization, methane reduction, carbon capture, asset integrity and APPO’s revised Long-Term Strategy for Sustainable and Inclusive African Energy Sovereignty by 2050, ensuring that commercial growth is supported by stronger governance and common industry standards.

The meeting will conclude with the adoption of resolutions, a roadmap and key performance indicators for 2027, reinforcing the Forum’s role as an execution platform rather than simply a venue for discussion.

The momentum behind these efforts was evident during the previous APPO NOC-CEO Forum, held in Accra in September 2025. Hosted by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the meeting focused on advancing regional cooperation while supporting the operationalization of the Africa Energy Bank. Executives also explored opportunities for greater cross-border infrastructure collaboration and visited the 40,000-barrel-per-day Sentuo Oil Refinery, highlighting the growing importance of domestic refining capacity and value addition as African countries seek to strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.

The lineup during this year’s meeting features an impressive roster of NOCs including: Nour Eddine Daoudi, CEO of Algeria’s Sonatrach, Sebastião Gaspar Martins, CEO and Chairman of Angola’s Sonangol, Issifou Moussa Yari, CEO and President of Benin’s SNH-Benin, Adolphe Moudiki, CEO of Cameroon’s SNH-Cameroon, Augustin Nkuba Kasanza, Managing Director of the DRC’s SONAHYDROC, Maixent Raoul Ominga, Director General of the Republic of Congo’s SNPC, Fatoumata Mbalou Sanogo, CEO of Ivory Coast’s Petroci, Salah EL-Din A/Kareem, CEO of Egypt’s EGPC and Bienvenido Nguema Envo, CEO of Equatorial Guinea’s GEPetrol.

Additional participants include: Marcellin Simba Ngabi, CEO of Gabon’s GOC, Kwame Ntow Amoah, CEO of Ghana’s GNPC, Masoud Suleman Mousa Mahmoud, CEO of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, Victoria Sibeya, Managing Director of Namibia’s Namcor, Colonel Ali Seibou Hassane, Director General of Niger’s Sonidep, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group CEO of Nigeria’s NNPC, Alioune Guèye, CEO of Senegal’s Petrosen, Godfrey Moagi, CEO of South Africa’s SANPC and Djalila Abdourahim, Director General of Chad’s SHT.

As Africa seeks to finance more of its own projects, process more of its own resources and build a truly integrated energy market, the APPO NOCs CEOs’ Forum has become one of the continent’s most consequential gatherings of energy leaders. This October’s meeting will help determine how those ambitions translate into investment, partnerships and projects that strengthen Africa’s energy future.

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