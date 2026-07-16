Updated Disaster Recovery Center Times and Locations
BATON ROUGE – A new Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Avoyelles Parish and the Disaster Recovery Center in St. Tammany Parish has extended its hours through Saturday, July 18 to further help Louisianians continue their recovery from Tropical Storm Arthur that occurred June 17-18.
Residents and business owners in Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonneparishes can visit the newly opened center in Plaucheville or one of the three other Disaster Recovery Centers to get in-person help applying for federal assistance, learn about available resources and get their questions answered. Recovery specialists from the state of Louisiana, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to meet with visitors – no appointment is needed.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to Louisiana businesses, private nonprofit (PNP) organizations, homeowners and renters. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. For more information, call 800-659-2955.
The centers are located at:
Plaucheville Community Center
245 LA Hwy. 1181
Plaucheville, LA 71362
Dates: July 16 - July 18
Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Town of Washington Community Center
536 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Washington, LA 70589
Dates: July 16 - July 18
Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Towers Administration Building
520 Old Spanish Trl., Suite 2F
Slidell, LA 70458
Dates: July 16 – July 18
Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Terrebonne Parish Main Library
151 Library Dr.
Houma, LA 70360
Dates: Monday – Saturday
Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Centers are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).
You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.
If you need more information or additional help:
- Download the FEMA App to complete your application and find other resources.
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. Central timefor assistance in multiple languages.
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find one in your area, click here.
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