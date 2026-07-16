Richmond District Traffic Alert: A section of West Hundred Road to close on July 20 in Chesterfield County for repaving

RICHMOND – Motorists are advised that Route 681 (West Hundred Road) will close on Monday – Wednesday, July 20-22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily between Branders Bridge Road and Route 10 (Iron Bridge Road) for repaving.

Residents and businesses will be able to access their properties.

Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detour routes which are Branders Bridge and Iron Bridge roads.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.