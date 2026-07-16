Richmond District Traffic Alert: A section of West Hundred Road to close on July 20 in Chesterfield County for repaving
RICHMOND – Motorists are advised that Route 681 (West Hundred Road) will close on Monday – Wednesday, July 20-22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily between Branders Bridge Road and Route 10 (Iron Bridge Road) for repaving.
Residents and businesses will be able to access their properties.
Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detour routes which are Branders Bridge and Iron Bridge roads.
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.