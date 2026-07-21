Radeus Labs Launches Seven Free SATCOM Engineering Tools for Satellite Communications and Teleport Operators

SATCOM Engineering Tools, Radeus Labs

New suite of browser-based tools let engineers and teleporters diagnose signal issues, generate track files, and validate compliance records.

Your telemetry and TLE data never have to leave your machine to get an answer.” — Andrew Correnti, Senior Systems Architect, Radeus Labs

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radeus Labs , a provider of ruggedized computing and precision satellite communication systems, today announced the launch of seven browser-based engineering utilities built for SATCOM engineers and teleport operators. The tools replace manual spreadsheets and single-purpose software with instant, in-browser calculations for RF, antenna, satellite tracking, telemetry, and compliance workflows, putting field-tested engineering logic directly in the hands of the people troubleshooting a live problem.The suite was developed by Radeus Labs' engineering team to address a familiar frustration in the field: the right SATCOM tool is rarely in the right place, forcing engineers to stitch together spreadsheets, legacy desktop software, and paid subscriptions just to answer routine questions about pointing, link margin, or compliance."Community has always been one of our core values, so it made sense to share these tools with the field instead of keeping them in-house," said Andrew Correnti, Senior Systems Architect at Radeus Labs. "Every one of these utilities replicates a calculation our own engineers run every day, and now any SATCOM engineer or teleport operator can run it themselves, without installing anything.”The suite runs entirely in the browser and requires no accounts or installs.It includes:1 ➤ 3dB Measurement Calculator: Calculates antenna beamwidth and bandwidth parameters from measured data, replacing manual math or a licensed RF desktop tool.2 ➤ ACU Log Viewer: Loads Radeus ACU telemetry logs and plots any channel over a selected date range, entirely on the user's machine.3 ➤ Event Log Viewer: Loads system event logs and collapses repeated entries, making it easy to spot configuration changes, file changes, and other key events without wading through raw log files.4 ➤ IESS Record Validator: Checks IESS records for missing fields and out-of-range values before submission, helping teams avoid rejected filings and delays.5 ➤ Multi-Satellite Sky Chart: Plots a live, filterable view of the visible GEO arc from a given observer location, with animation across a chosen time window.6.➤ Single Satellite Track Generator: Uses SGP4 propagation to turn a TLE and observer location into an AZ/EL/POL track file, exported as a CSV ready for antenna pointing.7 ➤ Beamwidth Calculator: Computes beamwidth in degrees and milliradians from frequency, LO offset, K-factor, and antenna diameter, with a reverse mode to back-solve sky RF from a modem IF reading.For teams running Radeus antenna control hardware, the ACU Log Viewer and Event Log Viewer in particular replaces a workflow that once required dedicated, per-seat data visualization software just to make sense of dense telemetry and event files."For years, engineers have leaned on manual spreadsheets or paid software just to run basic RF, tracking, and compliance calculations," Correnti said. "Now that work takes seconds, in a browser tab.”The new browser-based SATCOM engineering tools help satellite communications professionals perform antenna beamwidth calculations, satellite tracking, telemetry analysis, event log visualization, RF diagnostics, compliance validation, and antenna pointing without installing desktop software. Designed for teleport operators, ground station engineers, RF engineers, and defense SATCOM teams, the tools simplify everyday engineering workflows while improving operational efficiency.All seven satellite communications tools are available now here: [Access the Tools] ABOUT RADEUS LABSServing defense, aerospace, and critical communications, Radeus Labs delivers rugged computing platforms and precision SATCOM solutions, customized to the mission. We architect hardware-agnostic systems, optimize for SWaP and thermal envelopes, and integrate virtualization and security baselines to match real-world constraints. Our end-to-end, in-house capabilities ensure reliability, longevity, and a lower total cost of ownership.For more information about Radeus Labs, visit https://radeuslabs.com

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