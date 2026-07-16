Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga appoints Dr Praveena Sukhraj-Ely as Acting Acting Director-General of Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Minister Chikunga appoints Dr Praveena Sukhraj-Ely as Acting Director-General of The Department Of Women, Youth And Persons With Disabilities

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Hon. Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga, MP, appointed Dr Praveena Sukhraj-Ely as Acting Director-General of DWYPD. A totally blind legal practitioner, public policy expert, and public servant, she has extensive experience in governance, constitutional law, disability rights, gender-based violence (GBVF), public administration, and policy development.

An Advocate of the High Court, Dr Sukhraj-Ely holds a PhD in Public Policy and an MA in Political Science, awarded Cum Laude. She is committed to advancing democracy, inclusive governance, and human rights. She serves as the State Representative on the Commission for Employment Equity, advocating for a 7% disability employment target by 2030. Recognised globally for disability rights advocacy, she has represented South Africa at forums like the UN, WIPO, and the International Disability Alliance.

Her public service includes implementing the Domestic Violence Act, developing the Femicide Strategy, and drafting the Disability Access to Justice Policy. Her appointment signifies the government's commitment to equality and dignity.

Welcoming her, Minister Chikunga praised her integrity, legal expertise, and understanding of constitutional mandates, especially in advancing rights for women, youth, and persons with disabilities. The appointment underscores the government's focus on inclusive leadership and reflects efforts to promote equal representation. Minister

Chikunga expressed full confidence in her leadership to enhance the Department's performance and promote rights and socio-economic development.

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