Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim steps in to assist students facing NSFAS challenges

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Mr Yusuf Cassim, has stepped in to help students raise their concerns directly with Professor Hlengani Mathebula, the Administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The productive engagement took place on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, in Cape Town, where NSFAS hosted the Deputy Minister and provided clarity, while Deputy Minister Cassim placed all pressing student concerns on the table.

The students’ concerns were received through the Deputy Minister’s Help Desk. Other matters discussed stemmed from the Deputy Minister’s visit to Unisa the previous week regarding delays in the payment of NSFAS student allowances.

The meeting has led to the deployment of NSFAS teams to address delays in the payment of allowances for students in non-accredited accommodation at the Central University of Technology on Thursday, 15 July 2026. This move offered immediate assistance to affected students following the Deputy Minister's intervention, with NSFAS teams now assisting on the ground.

GAP investigation delays

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Cassim highlighted delays in GAP investigations, noting that it was unfortunate for students to wait more than three months without answers while being adversely affected.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that he respected the GAP investigations and vetting processes conducted by NSFAS to verify student registration, enrolment, accommodation, and academic results, to eliminate potential fraud and to verify the academic eligibility of beneficiaries. However, he stressed that it is unacceptable for students to have to wait up to five months for their GAP investigations to be completed.

NSFAS indicated that they are still awaiting academic data from institutions for 4 138 students under gap investigations. The Deputy Minister requested a list of affected students per institution and instructed the Department’s University branch to assist NSFAS in obtaining the required data to expedite gap investigations.

NSFAS stated that it had already processed 2 361 GAP investigations, representing the number of students whose funding has been restored, out of over 10 000 cases.

NSFAS further committed to the following:

1 515 UNISA GAP cases will be finalised by Friday, 17 July 2026.

Over 400 NMU students who are on the Extend Programmes will be addressed urgently, already receiving assistance with their GAP cases.

The Administrator, Prof. Mathebula, and NSFAS senior officials also committed to visiting NMU to address NSFAS issues at the institution more closely.

Unisa second semester admissions

The Deputy Minister raised an alarm that NSFAS has still not given a commitment regarding students who need to register for the second semester, given that the second semester starts next week.

The NSFAS administrator indicated that, due to the funding deficit facing the institution, they are in the process of finalising their funding submission to the ministry.

The Deputy Minister expressed his displeasure at the delay in this process and will follow up to ensure it proceeds without further delay.

Payment Schedule

The Deputy Minister highlighted concerns about NSFAS’s allowance payment schedule to institutions, noting that NSFAS transfers funds about a week after the start of each month. This leaves institutions with limited time to process payments to students. He appealed to NSFAS to adjust the UNISA schedule for the R316 Personal Care Allowance so that it always arrives on time and without delay. NSFAS acknowledged the valid concern and said they would look into the matter and provide feedback to the Deputy Minister.

General Appeals Process

The Deputy Minister raised concerns about the length of time it takes to process student appeals. NSFAS stated that there is no longer an appeals tribunal following the appointment of the Administrator, and that these appeals will now be handled directly by the institution, with a commitment to speed up the process. The Deputy Minister will monitor this function closely for all students.

Allowances and Policy

Both the Deputy Minister and the NSFAS Administrator acknowledged key policy issues that require engagement but depend on funding, including the insufficiency of the Personal Care Allowance of R316 as well as a range of other issues which include the value and types of allowances made available. Deputy Minister Cassim highlighted that NSFAS’s policy review process, as well as the imminent review of the NSFAS Act, presents opportunities to put these issues on the agenda.

NSFAS Call Centre and DM’s Helpdesk

Deputy Minister Cassim also visited the NSFAS call centre, where he met staff and found that, in many cases, it took several months for the centre to resolve student queries.

“It’s important that we improve our response rate to student queries at all times. On my side, I will ensure that the DM’s Helpdesk works closely with NSFAS so we can collaborate to assist students more effectively. My office is available to assist NSFAS in improving its services where it can, and I have advised the Administrator, Prof. Mathebula, to ensure he supports officials within NSFAS who are patriotic professionals wanting to make a positive contribution,” said Deputy Minister Cassim.

Deputy Minister Cassim was further reassured by NSFAS that there are no outstanding allowances, including those for TVET students. He also informed the NSFAS team that he would forward individual cases received via the DM’s Helpdesk for the entity to address.

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

076 965 4880

Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

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