Water and Sanitation embarks in Clear Rivers Campaign to promote pollution-free water resources, 20 to 30 Jul

DWS in Northern Cape will embark in a Clear Rivers Campaign to promote pollution-free water resources

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) remains committed to protecting South Africa's water resources through ongoing awareness and community engagement initiatives aimed at preventing pollution and promoting responsible water stewardship.

In the Northern Cape, the Department of Water and Sanitation will clean up and handover debris screen structures to the Kakamas Water User Association in Kakamas. The structures are designed to prevent large debris and solid waste from adjacent and upstream settlements from entering culverts, thus, protecting downstream infrastructure and maintaining water flow. In other areas, especially in Informal Settlements, there will be education and awareness programmes and cleaning of canals.

The Northern Cape Clear Rivers Campaign will take place as follows:

Douglas, Siyacuma Municipality – 20 July 2026

Kakamas, Kai!Garib Municipality – 27 July 2026

Jan Kempdorp, Phokwane Municipality – 30 July 2026

The Clear Rivers Campaign is an initiative by the Department of Water and Sanitation and traditionally implemented during Mandela Month. The campaign encourages communities to take ownership of local rivers, streams and wetlands by cleaning, preventing pollution and protecting water resources.

The campaign also highlights the critical role that healthy water ecosystems play in supporting human wellbeing, economic development and environmental sustainability. It promotes hands-on public participation and seeks to strengthen a culture of environmental responsibility across the country. 2

DWS continues to call on all South Africans to play their part in protecting water resources by keeping rivers clean, preventing pollution of rivers, streams and wetlands. Residents are also encouraged to report illegal dumping and activities that contaminate water sources.

Keep rivers clean. Prevent river pollution. Protect water resources.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935/ mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Amogelang Moholoeng at moholoeng@dws.gov.za or 082 653 1682

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