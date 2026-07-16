MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela engages with taxi associations in Ekurhuleni, 16 Jul

MEC Diale-Tlabela continues strategic engagement with taxi associations in Ekurhuleni

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 16 July 2026, hold a strategic engagement with the Vosloorus and Boksburg District Taxi Association (VBDTA) in Ekurhuleni, as part of the provincial government's ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with the minibus taxi industry.

The engagement forms part of the Department's initiative of continuous stakeholder consultations aimed at addressing matters affecting the effective delivery of public transport services, as well as promoting dialogue to improve communication between government and operators.

The meeting provides a platform for the MEC and taxi industry representatives to discuss key sector priorities, exchange perspectives on current challenges, and identify practical interventions that support a safe, reliable, and sustainable public transport system for the benefit of commuters.

Similar engagements had previously been conducted with several taxi associations across the City as part of the Department's ongoing stakeholder engagement programme.

These consultations advance the Department's commitment to #GrowingGautengTogether by promoting Smart Mobility through collaborative partnerships, improved public transport governance, and responsive service delivery.

Media is invited and details of event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Time: 13h00

Venue: Boksburg Pink Hall, corner of Trichardt Road and Market Street, Boksburg, Ekurhuleni

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915

Media Enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell:078 450 9841

Email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdatesGP