Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa unveils Solar Microgrid System at Mafikeng Provincial Hospital on Mandela Day, 18 Jul

This Saturday, 18 July 2026, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will hand over a Solar Microgrid System at the Mafikeng Provincial Hospital, in the North West Province in honour of 67 Minutes – Nelson Mandela’s legacy.

The installed microgrid, donated by Eskom through the Eskom Development Foundation (ESDEF) features a 200 kW AC solar PV system integrated with 400 kWh of battery storage. By supporting an estimated 170 kW of critical load-including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), operating theatres, and the Emergency Department-this infrastructure significantly bolsters the hospital's energy resilience, reducing reliance on diesel generators and ensuring that clinical operations continue seamlessly whilst advancing environmental sustainability through renewable energy.

As a major healthcare hub serving the greater Mahikeng area, the hospital is vital to the region's public health. Recognizing the critical need to safeguard medical services by ensuring that life-saving care remains uninterrupted.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026

Venue: Mafikeng Provincial Hospital, Mahikeng, North West

Time: 11:00 (for 12:00)

Purpose: Official handover of the Solar Microgrid Project and the 67 Minutes of Service initiative in honour of Nelson Mandela's legacy.

For media enquires:

Ms Tsakane Khambane

Ministerial Spokesperson

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za

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