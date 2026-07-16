MEC Ricardo Mackenzie congratulates Team Western Cape on being crowned SA Schools Winter Games champions

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, congratulates Team Western Cape on being crowned the 2026 SA Schools Winter Games champions, securing the provincial title for a fourth consecutive year.

The team recorded 18 losses and nine wins on a challenging opening day before regrouping, improving its performances on day two, and entering the final day determined to convert qualifying performances into medals.

The team delivered an outstanding performance, winning three gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal to finish ahead of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and claim the overall Winter Games title.

The victory also secured a lead in the 2026 national school sport programme. Since the start of the current competition cycle on 1 April 2026, the Western Cape has been crowned national champions in Swimming, LSEN Schools Athletics and the Winter Games, while finishing as runners-up in High Schools Athletics. With only the Summer Games remaining in December, Team Western Cape has already done enough to be declared the overall 2026 SA School Sport Champions.

Minister Mackenzie said the results reflect the strength of the Western Cape's school sport system and the resilience of its young athletes.

"Congratulations to every athlete who wore the Western Cape colours with pride. To recover from a difficult opening day and finish as champions demonstrates resilience, discipline and teamwork. These qualities define not only successful athletes but also future leaders."

The Minister thanked coaches, team managers and technical officials for their dedication to developing young talent.

"Your commitment extends far beyond competition. You help young people discover their potential, develop confidence and learn the values of discipline, respect and perseverance through sport."

He also acknowledged the vital role played by schools, parents and guardians.

"Thank you to every school, parent and guardian who supports our learners. Together we are creating opportunities for young people to participate, grow and succeed. Your encouragement makes these achievements possible."

Minister Mackenzie said the Western Cape Government remains committed to investing in school sport because it builds healthier communities and gives young people the opportunity to achieve with dignity.

"As a caring government, we believe that every learner deserves the opportunity to participate in sport, develop their talents and compete with dignity. This year's results show what is possible when government, schools, families and communities work together to support our young people."

The Western Cape Government congratulates Team Western Cape on another historic achievement.

Media Enquiries:

Eslynn Apollis

Acting Media Liaison Officer

Provincial Minister Ricardo Mackenzie

Department of Cultural Affairs & Sport

Cell: 072 615 3665

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