Water and Sanitation on Vaal Dam capacity despite marginal weekly decline

Vaal Dam remains above full capacity despite marginal weekly decline.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has released its latest weekly State of reservoirs report, which indicates that Gauteng's water storage system continues to perform well despite minor week-on-week fluctuations. The province's major dams remain at healthy storage levels, ensuring a stable and reliable water supply for domestic, agricultural and industrial users.

The latest report shows that the Vaal Dam, one of the country's most strategic water resources and the primary source of water for Gauteng, remains above full supply capacity. Water levels declined marginally from 103.7% last week to 103.4% this week, reflecting a normal seasonal adjustment rather than any cause for concern.

Inflow into the Vaal Dam also recorded a slight decrease, from 51.74 m³/s last week to 51.12 m³/s this week, while the current outflow stands at 16.765 m³/s. Despite the reduction in inflow, the dam continues to maintain excellent storage levels, supporting water security across the province and the broader Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS).

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which supplies water to Gauteng and several surrounding provinces, also recorded a marginal decline in overall storage, decreasing from 99.4% last week to 99.2% this week. Although there has been a slight week-on-week reduction, the system remains in a strong position, with storage levels well above average and sufficient to meet current water demands.

Among the major dams within the IVRS, Sterkfontein Dam declined marginally from 99.1% to 99.0%, while Grootdraai Dam decreased slightly from 99.0% to 98.9%. In contrast, Bloemhof Dam recorded an increase, rising from 104.1% last week to 105.0% this week, remaining above full supply capacity.

Within the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, Katse Dam recorded a decrease from 89.2% to 88.2%, while Mohale Dam remained relatively stable, with a marginal decline from 102.0% to 101.9%.

Overall, the latest reservoir status reflects a resilient and well-managed water supply system. The consistently high storage levels across the IVRS continue to provide assurance of reliable water availability for Gauteng and downstream users.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will continue to closely monitor dam levels and hydrological conditions to ensure sustainable water resource management. The Department also encourages all water users to continue using water wisely and responsibly, as South Africa remains a water-scarce country where every drop counts.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935/ mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Maria Lebese (Gauteng DWS: Communication on 082 611 9264 / lebesem@dws.gov.za

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