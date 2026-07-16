Special Investigating Unit welcomes the dismissal of Mr Jacob Bandile Ngcobo over COVID-19 PPE corruption

SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga State Accountant over COVID-19 PPE corruption

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the dismissal of Mpumalanga Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport official, Mr Jacob Bandile Ngcobo, following an SIU investigation that uncovered corruption linked to the procurement of COVID-19 disinfection services during the National State of Disaster.

The SIU investigation revealed that Ngcobo, who worked as a State Accountant for Property and Facilities in the department, had an inappropriate and corrupt relationship with a service provider, Superia Services Trading.

Superia Services Trading, owned by Ms Tshidi Suzan Sedibe, benefited from department-awarded contracts. In February 2019, Superia Services Trading was appointed to provide pest control services at government buildings in the Gert Sibande District Municipality.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Superia Services Trading provided disinfection services. The department paid the company a total of R3,758,206.53 between July 2020 and September 2021.

SIU analysis revealed that shortly after Superia Services Trading received funds from the department, payments were made to Ngcobo via “cash send”. Between August 2020 and March 2021, Ngcobo received R28,000 from the company.

Ngcobo played a key role in selecting and appointing service providers, including Superia Services Trading, for disinfection services. He failed to declare the financial benefit received from the company, creating a conflict of interest.

Based on these findings, the SIU referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution and recommended disciplinary action against Ngcobo and five other officials in Protecting the public interest and assets through prevention measures and systemic investigations to eradicate fraud, maladministration, and corruption. November 2021. Ngcobo and Sedibe now face corruption charges in the Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela following the SIU’s referral to the NPA.

In July 2024, the Mpumalanga High Court granted a preservation order to seize assets worth about R52.6 million, linked to an alleged corruption network involving 22 officials, service providers, and entities in the department. Ngcobo’s bank accounts, assets, and bail money were frozen under the order.

The investigation forms part of the SIU’s broader probe into COVID-19 procurement under Proclamation R23 of 2020, which authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption, maladministration and irregular expenditure relating to the State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The SIU welcomes the department’s decisive action to dismiss Ngcobo for abusing his position and unlawfully benefiting from funds intended to protect South Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SIU Acting Head, Mr Leonard Lekgetho.

“This outcome demonstrates the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and accounting officers in ensuring that officials implicated in corruption are held accountable. We encourage all government departments and public institutions to act decisively on SIU recommendations to strengthen governance and protect public resources.”

The SIU is empowered under the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, 1996 (Act No. 74 of 1996), to investigate allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration, recover financial losses suffered by the State through civil litigation, and refer evidence of criminal conduct to the relevant prosecuting authorities.

Enquiries: Selby Makgotho Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

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