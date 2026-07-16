Government marks Mandela day by launching National water access acceleration programme in three provinces, 18 Jul
Government marks Mandela day by launching National water access acceleration programme consisting of 67 borehole interventions in three provinces
Government, through the Department of Water and Sanitation, will on Mandela Day, Saturday, 18 July 2026, launch the National Water Access Acceleration Programme at targeted rural communities in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Gauteng.
The initiative is aimed at expanding access to safe and reliable water services for unserved and underserved communities across the country.
A key milestone of the programme is the launch of 67 borehole symbolising the 67 years former President Nelson Mandela dedicated to serving humanity. The initiative forms part of a broader programme of Mandela Month service delivery activities
The initial rollout will launch in the form of simultaneous unveilings as follows:
1. Gauteng
Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026
Time: 10:00 (Media to arrive at 09:00)
Venue: Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant, Hammanskraal, City of Tshwane
2. KwaZulu-Natal
Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026
Time: 10:00 (Media to arrive at 09:00)
Venue: Nhlengile Spring Water Package Plant, uMzinyathi District Municipality
3. Eastern Cape
Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026
Time: 10:00 (Media to arrive at 09:00)
Venue: Mncwasa Water Scheme, Mqanduli, OR Tambo District Municipality
The National Water Access Acceleration Programme is designed to fast-track practical, sustainable and fit-for-purpose water solutions for communities that continue to lack safe drinking water.
The rollout of decentralised water supply schemes focuses on rural communities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, while the commissioning of the Klipdrift plant will significantly boost water treatment capacity in Hammanskraal.
These interventions form part of government's wider commitment to improving access to basic services.
Journalists interested in covering the event are requested to confirm attendance and indicate their venue of choice to: Ishmael Selemale, Email: ishmael@gcis.gov.za, Cell: 073 163 1123 or Sanku Tsunke: tsunkes@dws.gov.za, Cell: 066 299 2915
Media Enquiries:
William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147
Wisane Mavasa
Department of Water and Sanitation Spokesperson
Cell: 060 561 8935
#GovZAUpdates
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