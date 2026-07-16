Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong hands over studio equipment at Radio Mafisa in Rustenburg, 17 Jun
Deputy Minister Morolong to handover studio equipment at Radio Mafisa in Rustenburg
Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will on Friday, 17 July 2026 deliver a keynote address at the official handover of studio equipment to Radio Mafisa in Rustenburg, North -West Province.
The handover forms part of the Media Development and Diversity Agency's (MDDA) programme to provide funding and related support to community radio stations.
Radio Mafisa broadcasts on 93.4 FM, serving communities including Phokeng, Boitekong, Marikana, Mogwase and Tlhabane.
This year, the station celebrates 30 years on air, making it the oldest community radio station in the North-West Province.
The anniversary coincides with the 30th anniversary of the adoption of South Africa's Constitution, which enshrines freedom of expression and the right of access to information as fundamental rights.
Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: Friday, 17 July 2026
Time: 12h30 to 15h30
Venue: 161 Bethlehem Drive, Rustenburg, Bojanala District Municipality
Enquiries:
Acting Government Spokesperson, Nomonde Mnukwa on 083 653 7485
Deputy Government Spokesperson, William Baloyi on 083 390 7147
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