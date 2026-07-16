Deputy President Paul Mashatile officiates Mandela Day Water Services Project Launch and Acceleration Programme on Unserved Communities in Zululand District Municipality, 18 Jul

Deputy President Mashatile to officiate the launch of the unserved communities water access acceleration programme on Mandela Day in Kwazulu-Natal

As the Chairperson of the Water Task Team, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, will on Saturday, 18 July 2026, join and officiate the Mandela Day Water Services Project Launch and Acceleration Programme on Unserved Communities - Babanango Water Supply Scheme in Babanango, Zululand District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

This forms part of the Department of Water and Sanitation’s national programme, a flagship initiative aimed at rapidly expanding access to safe and reliable water services for communities that remain unserved or underserved.

The Programme responds directly to the priorities articulated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2025 and 2026 State of the Nation Addresses, the establishment of the Presidential Water Crisis Committee and Government's commitment to accelerate service delivery through practical, sustainable and fit-for-purpose interventions.



On the day, Deputy President Mashatile, together with Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo will handover 27 decentralised water supply schemes.

Additionally, they will officially launch and commission a number of strategic water supply projects in different municipalities in the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The programme will also take a two-phased approach, with the first part focusing on a key project and the second part on boreholes aligned to the programme to accelerate water provision to unserved communities.



The provincial handover will align with the national handover of the selected 67 projects as a symbolic celebration of International Mandela Day. These water supply schemes are in the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and Eastern Cape.

Details of the event are as follows:

Part One:

Project site inspection

Date: 18 July 2026

Time: 10h00 (media to arrive at 09:00)

Venue: Nhlengile Spring Water Package Plant, uMzinyathi District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal

Part Two:

Community Engagement

Date: 18 July 2026

Time: 11:40

Venue: Babanango Project site, Nhlengile Village, Zululand District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

For more information and accreditation, please contact Mr Sthembiso Sithole (The Presidency) on 078 356 4355, Mr Ishmael Selemale (GCIS) on ishmael@gcis.gov.za or uMngeni-uThukela

Water Spokesperson, Mr Siyabonga Maphumulo on 082 303 4243.

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840.

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