Minister Stella Ndabeni hands over business equipment to MSMEs in commemoration of Mandela Day, 17 Jul

Minister Stella Ndabeni to hand over business equipment to MSMEs in commemoration of Mandela Day

As part of the 2026 Mandela Day commemorations, the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni, will officially hand over productive assets and business equipment to qualifying Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the Business Infrastructure Support Programme (BISP) and the Asset Assist Programme (AAP).

The event, to be held in Mthatha, forms part of the national observance of Mandela Day under the theme: "It's Still in Our Hands to Combat Poverty and Inequity."

The initiative demonstrates the Department of Small Business Development's (DSBD) commitment to advancing inclusive economic growth, supporting entrepreneurship and creating sustainable livelihoods. The handover will provide beneficiaries with critical equipment and productive assets aimed at improving operational efficiency, increasing production capacity and enhancing business sustainability.

Through programmes such as BISP and AAP, the Department continues to address challenges faced by MSMEs, particularly those operating in townships, rural areas and underserved communities, where access to productive assets remains a significant barrier to growth and job creation.

In the spirit of Nelson Mandela's legacy, the event seeks to promote meaningful economic empowerment by equipping entrepreneurs with the resources needed to grow their businesses, create employment opportunities and contribute to local economic development.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 July 2026

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Venue: Mthatha, Eastern Cape

Programme Highlights

Visit to the Nelson Mandela Museum

Welcome remarks by the Executive Mayor of King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

Beneficiary success story presentations

Messages of support from provincial and traditional leadership

Keynote address by the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni

Official handover of equipment and productive assets to MSME beneficiaries

The event will bring together entrepreneurs, government representatives, traditional leaders, business support institutions, development finance institutions, community leaders and media stakeholders.

Media enquiries:

Siphe Macanda: Head of Communications

Email: SMacanda@dsbd.gov.za

Mobile: 082 355 2399