North Carolina Welcomes Race Fans to North Wilkesboro for NASCAR Race Weekend

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein and North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley are welcoming race fans to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway (NWS) ahead of the Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend from July 16 to 19. Supported in part by a reimbursement grant of up to $1.26 million from North Carolina’s Major Events, Games, and Attractions (MEGA) Fund, the Window World 450 is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Wilkes County from 48 states, the District of Columbia, and eight foreign countries as far away as Australia, all the while showcasing one of North Carolina’s iconic motorsports venues.

“North Carolina is proud to host world-class sporting events that strengthen local economies, support small businesses, and showcase everything our state has to offer,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Events like NASCAR races at North Wilkesboro Speedway bring visitors to our communities and highlight the rich motorsports heritage that makes North Carolina a premier destination for racing fans.”

The track’s marquee summer race weekend will feature NASCAR entertainment over four days – starting with a Cup Series hauler parade through Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro on Thursday night; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying plus a zMAX CARS Tour doubleheader Friday night; the FaithFest 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and Cup Series practice and qualifying on Saturday; and the Window World 450 Cup race on Sunday, preceded by a Sawyer Brown prerace concert. Sunday’s grand finale will be North Wilkesboro Speedway’s first NASCAR Cup Series points race in nearly 30 years.

The events are expected to generate millions of dollars in local economic impact for Wilkes County, the surrounding region, and North Carolina, benefiting local hotels, restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues, and other businesses while drawing visitors from across the United States and around the world.

“North Carolina’s sports and tourism industries are powerful economic drivers, and events like this one create meaningful opportunities for communities across our state,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “The MEGA Fund helps communities attract nationally recognized events that generate visitor spending, support local businesses, and showcase North Carolina as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.”

During race weekend, North Wilkesboro Speedway will also partner with the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission on a public awareness campaign designed to educate fans, staff, and vendors about recognizing the signs of human trafficking and how to report suspected cases. The campaign will include educational displays in the fan zone, public address announcements, social media outreach, and informational materials available throughout the venue.

“North Wilkesboro Speedway is one of NASCAR’s original racetracks, and we are proud to welcome thousands of fans for another exciting and historic race weekend,” said Jessica Fickenscher, executive vice president of North Wilkesboro Speedway. “Since 2023, NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro has been a tremendous economic driver for our region, and we’re grateful for the partnership and community support that help make it possible. We’re also honored to work alongside the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission to raise awareness and encourage fans to help keep our communities safe.”

The Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund helps local communities attract major sporting events, tournaments, festivals, and entertainment attractions that drive tourism, generate economic activity, and strengthen North Carolina’s visitor economy. To date, the MEGA Fund has awarded more than $48.9 million in grants to support events across the state and has provided letters of commitment for another $21.5 million should those events select North Carolina.

To learn more about the Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund, including the full lineup of 2026 MEGA Fund-supported events, visit the NC Department of Commerce’s MEGA Fund website.