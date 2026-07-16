CANCELLED - DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Marine Park (Kings County)
THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO AIR QUALITY ADVISORIES.
DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Marine Park (Kings County)
DATE: 7/16/2026
START TIME: 4:00 PM
END TIME: 6:00 PM
LOCATION: Marine Park, 3078 Gerritsen Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the DEC. This FREE clinic will take place at Marine Park on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.
Pop-up events are first come, first served and space is limited. Fishing will take place at end of Gerritsen Avenue. A freshwater fishing license and recreational marine fishing registration are not required to participate in the clinic.
Email DEC at [email protected] for more information and weather-related updates.
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