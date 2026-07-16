Easton Man charged with felonies related to weapons and explosives case
According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Evan D. Giroux, 40, of Easton, New York, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Grove Road in the Town of Easton.
A joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, ATF Albany, and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit led investigators to the Town of Easton home. A search warrant was executed at the residence, during which illegal firearms, including an assault rifle and large capacity magazines as well as an explosive device were recovered.
Giroux was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, and twenty counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony.
He was arraigned through Centralized Arraignment and released after posting bail. Giroux is scheduled to appear in the Town of Easton Court at a later date.
Evan D. Giroux
Date of Incident: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Date of Arrest: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Location: Grove Road, Town of Easton, NY
Case #: 2026-00018666
Items Recovered: Assault rifle, large capacity magazines, explosive device
Charges: Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (1 Count) — Class C Felony
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (20 Counts) — Class D Felony
Arraigned: Yes — Centralized Arraignment
Court: Town of Easton Court
Bail: $2,500 cash / $8,000 bond
Handling Units: Investigations and Road Patrol Divisions
Assisting Agencies: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, ATF Albany, NYS Police Bomb Disposal Unit
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