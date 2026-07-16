M2MMA to Unveil Groundbreaking M2Intel Operating System and M2Coach at 2026 ABC Conference

Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports Chris Cannon - M2MMA GM

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:MMAZ)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA, the pioneering combat sports AI-technology company, gears up for General Manager Chris Cannon to present at the prestigious Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) Conference, taking place July 31 to August 5, 2026, at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Cannon will address top regulators and key industry stakeholders to showcase the M2 Intel Operating System for Combat Sports. For the first time in the industry's history, the M2 Intel OS establishes a truly centralized medical database for combat sports, engineered with enterprise-grade security and full HIPAA compliance to ensure the absolute privacy and protection of sensitive health data. This represents a monumental leap forward for athlete safety. Historically, fragmented medical records across state and international lines meant critical health data could easily fall through the cracks. By unifying secure, end-to-end medical sanctioning, drug testing, and health histories into a single protected platform, the OS ensures continuity of care and seamlessly integrates all stakeholders to streamline commission operations.

The presentation will also mark the official unveiling of the highly anticipated M2Coach — an athlete-facing AI system built into M2Intel and offering personalized, real-time support across a full athlete support framework, including strength and conditioning, combat sports training, nutrition, sleep optimization, psychological tracking, and financial management.

"I am delighted M2MMA has been given the stage at the ABC conference. It is a real honor and validation of the hard work and execution the M2MMA team has delivered to be recognized in such a way,” said Cannon. “What we have built is a game changer for the industry, and I am looking forward to showcasing how the M2Intel OS firstly bridges existing safety gaps for regulators, promoters, and athletes, while our M2 Coach directly empowers better performing, better protected athletes through AI-driven insights. By holistically supporting athlete careers and protecting long-term well-being, we are not only enhancing safety and performance but also improving the commercial viability of the sport for athletes, promoters, and all stakeholders. Also, after many many zoom meetings, I am greatly looking forward to meeting in person many the hard working men and women of the Combat Sports industry who have shown us so much support and exploring further how M2MMA can advance their work and benefit the whole industry."

As M2MMA accelerates its global rollout, the deployment of the M2Intel OS and M2Coach represents a critical milestone in a broader integrated ecosystem. The research and development that underpins these advancements takes place at M2Lab, the company’s dedicated innovation division in the UAE. M2Lab’s inaugural project, in collaboration with a major institution, is currently underway, with full details to be announced soon.

Following his presentation in Orlando, Cannon will travel up the East Coast for high-stakes meetings with major stakeholders in New York and Connecticut. These engagements will focus on forging collaborative partnerships and implementing the M2Intel OS across the combat sports ecosystem to deliver unified, data-driven standards for athlete safety.

Chris Cannon will be available for media interviews and stakeholder meetings during his time in the United States. To schedule an appointment, please contact chris@m2mma.com.

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