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The Business Research Company's Global Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market Size Forecast To Cross $6.87 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $6.88 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital mobile X-ray devices market has experienced notable growth recently, driven by advancements in medical imaging and increasing demand for rapid diagnostics. As healthcare providers seek more efficient and accessible imaging solutions, this market is set to expand further. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of digital mobile X-ray devices.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices

The market for digital mobile X-ray devices has seen robust expansion over the past years. It is projected to rise from $4.67 billion in 2025 to $5.03 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to increased development of hospital infrastructure, growing adoption of traditional radiography systems, a surge in trauma and emergency imaging cases, broader availability of diagnostic radiology services, and the shift from film-based to digital X-ray technologies.

Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $6.88 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 8.1%. Contributing factors include heightened demand for point-of-care diagnostics in critical care, a preference for digital radiography over computed radiography, an aging population that requires frequent imaging, and the expansion of tele-radiology and remote diagnostic services. Additional trends anticipated to influence the market involve the integration of AI-assisted image reconstruction, a growing preference for wireless flat panel detectors to enhance mobility, cloud-based radiology systems for real-time image sharing, and the rising use of lightweight, battery-powered units for bedside and field diagnostics.

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Understanding Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices and Their Role

Digital mobile X-ray devices are portable imaging tools that utilize digital sensors to capture and instantly display X-ray images, eliminating the need for conventional film processing. These devices are specifically designed for use at the patient’s bedside or within emergency and critical care environments, facilitating quicker diagnosis and improving access to radiology services where it is needed most.

Primary Factors Fueling Market Expansion in Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices

One of the main drivers behind the growth of the digital mobile X-ray devices market is the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases. Conditions affecting bones and joints, such as arthritis and osteoporosis, are becoming more common largely due to aging populations and age-related wear and tear. These diseases cause pain and limit mobility, creating a higher demand for accurate and immediate diagnostic tools. Digital mobile X-ray devices support orthopedic care by providing rapid bedside imaging that enhances diagnostic precision and aids timely treatment decisions. For example, in January 2024, the UK’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities reported that self-reported long-term musculoskeletal conditions among people aged 16 and older rose to 18.4% in 2023 from 17.6% in 2022, reflecting a growing patient base requiring imaging support. This trend is helping to propel the market forward.

View the full digital mobile x-ray devices market report:

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Expanding Applications and Technological Advances in Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices

The shift towards digital radiography over computed radiography is another key factor boosting market growth. Additionally, the rise in tele-radiology and remote diagnostics is driving demand for portable and connected imaging solutions. The healthcare sector is witnessing increased investments in emergency medical imaging equipment that is lightweight and easy to maneuver. Integration of artificial intelligence for improved image reconstruction and automated diagnostic analysis is also enhancing the capabilities of mobile X-ray systems. Cloud connectivity enables real-time sharing of images and remote consultations, which are becoming standard in critical care and emergency units, further accelerating the adoption of these devices.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Projections for Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices

In 2025, North America dominated the digital mobile X-ray devices market, holding the largest share. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the upcoming years, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools. The market study includes detailed insights across regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

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