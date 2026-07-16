Rep. Paul Sherrell encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, is encouraging residents of Warren and White counties to take advantage of Tennessee’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday, designated by the Tennessee General Assembly, begins Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less, and computers and tablets priced at $1,500 or less.

“Returning to the classroom is an exciting time for students, but back-to-school shopping can place a strain on family budgets,” said Sherrell. “This sales tax holiday will help folks in our community keep more of their hard-earned money. I encourage residents of Warren and White counties to make the most of this important tax relief opportunity.”

Shoppers can purchase eligible items, including shirts, shoes, pens, backpacks and binders, tax-free both online and in person. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens since 2012. The Volunteer State collects no personal income tax and consistently ranks among the nation’s most fiscally responsible, lowest-taxed states.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

State Rep. Paul Sherrell represents District 43 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes Warren and White counties. He serves on the Government Operations Committee, Health Committee, Transportation Committee, Private Acts Committee and Population Health Subcommittee.