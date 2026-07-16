U.S. Army, allied forces strengthen bonds with Estonia's next generation

LÄSNA, Estonia — Soldiers from the U.S. Army and NATO partner nations met with members of the Estonian Defense League's youth program during a four-day national defense camp at Läsna Community Center, Läsna, Estonia, July 10.

The camp was designed to develop leadership, resilience and an appreciation for Estonia's commitment to national defense among the country's next generation.

Bringing together approximately 125 participants between the ages of seven through 17 from youth organizations across Estonia's districts, the camp provides an opportunity for young people to build friendships while strengthening their understanding of service, teamwork and the importance of defending their homeland.

During the four-day event, participants take part in activities focused on basic survival skills, fieldcraft, problem-solving and leadership, while learning the traditions and values that have shaped Estonia's national identity.

“It’s important to have this type of an organization for kids because we offer basic survival knowledge and different types of activities,” said Daniel Haab, head of the Defense League youth organization. “It is also tied to understanding and learning the basic fundamentals to loving and protecting our communities.”

As participants progress through the program, training becomes more advanced. Older boys begin learning military fundamentals through the Estonian Defense League's youth development program, introducing them to basic military knowledge, field skills and leadership principles to prepare them for service in Estonia's national defense system.

While military service is mandatory for Estonian men, women have the opportunity to volunteer, allowing both young men and women the chance to understand and learn what their time in service may contain.

Throughout the camp, service members representing the U.S. Army, British Army and French Foreign Legion showcased military equipment, gear and capabilities while answering questions about their respective armed forces, missions and training. Representing U.S. forces at the event, Soldiers assigned to V Corps from the 603rd Military Police Company and 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment gave participants an up-close look at the equipment used in their daily missions, showcasing individual weapons, a military police duty loadout and standard duty uniforms while answering questions about their training, responsibilities and service in the U.S. Army.

“We like to invite our allies of the different nations who are here in Estonia to come and share who they are and where they come from,” said Haab. “It allows for us to learn about their military, their equipment, and overall learn about each nation's home country.”

The engagement showcased the significance of building relationships between Estonia's youth and the allied forces serving throughout the region. By sharing experiences and demonstrating military capabilities, NATO soldiers helped reinforce the trust, cooperation and interoperability that underpin the alliance while providing participants with a broader understanding of the multinational partnerships that contribute to Estonia's security.

Programs like the Estonian Defense League youth camp play a vital role in preparing future generations to become informed, resilient citizens who understand the importance of service to their nation. Through leadership development, practical training and direct engagement with NATO partners, participants leave with a greater appreciation for Estonia's national defense, the value of international cooperation and the enduring commitment shared among allied nations to safeguard peace and security across the Baltic region.

V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.