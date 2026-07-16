Greenwich Polo Club Gallops from Silver Cup Drama onto Gold Cup Glory

Greenwich Polo Club 2026 Logo Teams FlyHouse and Round Hill battle for the East Coast Silver Cup (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club) Team FlyHouse celebrating victory (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club) Polo Action (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club)

Following an East Coast Silver Cup filled with drama and elite play, the East Coast Gold Cup, concludes July 18th presented by Interactive Brokers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwich Polo Club delivered another standout chapter in its 2026 Sunday Polo season this past Sunday with the climax of the East Coast Silver Cup, capping a fast, fiercely contested tournament that brought elite players, powerful ponies and thousands of spectators to the club’s celebrated field.The East Coast Silver Cup opened with immediate drama in its first week, as Team NuEnergen edged Team IGEA, 13-12, in a overtime thriller that set the tone for the tournament. The match featured decorated players, high-speed runs across the club’s expansive main field and a winning penalty goal by Kristos “Keko” Magrini, with Martin Jauregui named most valuable player of the match.The intensity continued into the later rounds, including a Father’s Day semifinal qualifier in which Team FlyHouse, the 2025 East Coast Open champion, surged past Team Dracarys, 11-10. Manuel Villamil scored the winning goal in the sixth and final chukker and was named most valuable player, while the match drew a crowd of several thousand spectators who brought a championship atmosphere to the sidelines. The final match saw Team FlyHouse triumph over Team Round Hill 15-14, seeing FlyHouse retain the East Coast Silver Cup for the second year in succession.The Silver Cup’s blend of close scores, high-goal talent and field-side energy now sets the stage for the next marquee tournament of the season: the East Coast Gold Cup, presented by Interactive Brokers. The Gold Cup competition started at Greenwich Polo Club on Sunday, July 5th, continued on July 12th and the championship final will take place on Saturday, July 18th (Due to the FIFA World Cup final scheduling on Sunday).Set within the exclusive Conyers Farm community, Greenwich Polo Club offers a distinctive Sunday escape just outside New York City, bringing together elite players, exceptional equine athletes, and spectators from across the tri-state area. Established in 1981, the club is recognized as one of the leading high-goal polo destinations in the world and serves as the home of the legendary White Birch polo team.The East Coast Open, presented by Audi, begins August 30th, with additional Sunday match dates on September 6th and September 13th.The season concludes with CSI Greenwich on September 26th and 27th, bringing Olympic-level international CSI5* show jumping to Greenwich Polo Club and adding another major equestrian event to the club's calendar.Sunday match days are designed as a complete afternoon experience. Gates open at 1:00 pm, the match begins at 3:00 pm, and play concludes at approximately 5:00pm. General admission is available, with on-site parking available separately. Children under 12 receive complimentary admission.Guests may choose from a variety of viewing experiences, from relaxed lawn seating and reserved umbrellas to bistro tables, SkyBoxes, private cabanas, and elevated hospitality offerings. The CTC&G Players' Lounge provides a turnkey social experience featuring furnished lawn seating, shaded bistro tables, live music by MOJO, a premium cash bar by The Cup Bearer, and private restroom access.Food and beverage remain a signature part of the day. The Pony Bar by The Cup Bearer returns with polo-inspired cocktails, while Marcia Selden Catering offers pre-ordered hospitality packages and a rotating selection of gourmet food trucks adds to the festive atmosphere. Guests are also invited to participate in the tradition of stomping the divots at halftime, one of the sport's most iconic spectator experiences.Over the years, Greenwich Polo Club has hosted many of the sport's most celebrated players, including Mariano Aguerre, Facundo Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, and Nacho Figueras. Its fields have become synonymous with top-level competition, champion horses, and an atmosphere that welcomes both longtime polo enthusiasts and first-time visitors.Greenwich Polo Club's 2026 sponsors include Interactive Brokers, presenting sponsor of the East Coast Gold Cup and official online trading solution, Audi, presenting sponsor of the East Coast Open and official vehicle partner, Mohegan Sun Online Casino, Hospital for Special Surgery, U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, Barbados Tourism Marketing, FlyHouse, UBS, COVQ, Morano Group Landscapes, U.S. Polo ASSN., La Suite Skincare, and Penmax Communications, Inc.About The Greenwich Polo Club:Established in 1981, the Greenwich Polo Club is one of the world's top high-goal polo venues. The club opens its gates to ticketed spectators on many Sundays from June through September, offering a unique guest experience at its famous Sunday Polo Matches. Just a short train ride and Uber trip away from Manhattan, Attendees find a stunning venue that showcases the world of equestrian sports in a first-class manner.For tickets, schedule updates and additional information, visit www.greenwichpoloclub.com IG: @greenwichpoloclub

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