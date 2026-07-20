Keystone Clinic & Surgery to Open New Upper Boon Keng Clinic on 19 July 2026

Keystone Clinic & Surgery will open a new clinic at Upper Boon Keng on 19 July 2026, expanding access to healthcare for residents in the surrounding community.

Our goal is to establish a clinic here where we can provide timely, patient-centered care for individuals and families. Every community deserves accessible, compassionate, and quality healthcare.” — Dr. Jackie Lam, Medical Director of Keystone Clinic & Surgery

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Clinic & Surgery will open a new clinic at Upper Boon Keng on 19 July 2026, expanding access to primary healthcare for residents in the surrounding community. Located at 18 Upper Boon Keng Road, #01-1157, Singapore 380018, the clinic will operate daily from 8am to 8pm, including weekends and public holidays.

The new location will function as a general practice and health screening clinic for individuals and families. It will also support Healthier SG Screening services and will soon be able to conduct Healthier SG enrolment, subject to the applicable national programme requirements and patient eligibility.

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Upper Boon Keng) will be CHAS and Medisave accredited. The clinic has also partnered with multiple third-party administrators, allowing eligible patients covered by participating healthcare plans to access services according to their plan terms.

Supporting Healthcare Access in the Heartlands

The Upper Boon Keng clinic is part of Keystone Clinic & Surgery’s continued focus on providing community-based medical services in residential areas.

“Our goal is to establish a clinic here where we can provide timely, patient-centered care for individuals and families. Every community deserves accessible, compassionate, and quality healthcare close to home, which is why we have continued to set up clinics specifically in the heartlands,” said Dr Jackie Lam, Medical Director of Keystone Clinic & Surgery.

The clinic’s daily operating schedule is designed to accommodate patients who may find it difficult to attend appointments during standard weekday hours. Its opening on weekends and public holidays will also provide additional access for residents who require non-emergency medical attention outside typical working days.

Range of Primary Care Services

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Upper Boon Keng) will provide a broad range of primary care services for different age groups. These will include general medical consultations, children’s consultations, health screening services, preventive care and management of common acute and chronic conditions.

The clinic will also be equipped to perform selected minor surgical procedures where clinically appropriate. The suitability of any procedure will be assessed by the attending doctor based on the patient’s condition, medical history and care needs. Patients requiring specialist assessment, hospital treatment or more complex procedures may be referred to an appropriate healthcare provider.

By offering consultations for both adults and children, the clinic aims to support families seeking a regular community healthcare provider.

Preventive Health and National Healthcare Programmes

Preventive healthcare will form part of the services available at the new clinic. Health screenings can help identify certain health risks before symptoms become apparent, while regular consultations may support the monitoring of blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and other health indicators.

The clinic’s upcoming participation in Healthier SG will allow eligible Singapore residents to enrol with a family doctor and receive care under the national preventive health initiative. Available services may include personalised health planning, recommended screenings, vaccinations and support for chronic disease management, depending on current programme guidelines and individual eligibility.

As programme coverage, subsidies and eligibility may vary, patients are advised to confirm the applicable terms when arranging an appointment. CHAS, Medisave and third-party administrator coverage will similarly depend on the patient’s scheme, medical condition, treatment and insurer or administrator requirements.

Opening on 19 July 2026

The Upper Boon Keng clinic will begin seeing patients on Sunday, 19 July 2026. Its opening adds a new primary care option for individuals and families seeking medical consultations, preventive health services and selected procedures within the neighbourhood.

Patients may arrange appointments using the listed contact channels after the clinic begins operations.

Clinic schedules and service availability may be subject to change. Patients should contact Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Upper Boon Keng) directly before visiting, particularly for specific procedures, programme-related services or public holiday arrangements.

About Keystone Clinic & Surgery

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is a Singapore primary care provider operating community clinics in several heartland locations. Its services include general practitioner consultations, children’s healthcare, health screenings, vaccinations, chronic disease management and selected minor procedures.

Our Clinics

Ang Mo Kio

Blk 632 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #01-966, Singapore 560632

Main line: +65 6904 6976

WhatsApp: +65 8809 8553

Tanah Merah

57A New Upper Changi Road, #01-1396, Singapore 462057

Main line: +65 6904 3151

WhatsApp: +65 9296 5568

Serangoon

304 Serangoon Avenue 2, #01-10, Singapore 550304

Main line: +65 6022 0772

WhatsApp: +65 8889 3375

Ghim Moh

19 Ghim Moh Road, #01-253, Singapore 270019

Main line: +65 6047 0339

WhatsApp: +65 8033 7004

Upper Boon Keng

38 Upper Boon Keng Road, #01-1157, Singapore 380018

Main line: +65 6222 2314

WhatsApp: +65 8077 3901

Email: operations5@keystonemedical.com.sg

Website: https://keystonemedical.com.sg/

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