Val Serrie of Hypnotherapy From Home Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misconceptions can become powerful barriers to healing. They shape our beliefs, influence our choices, and sometimes prevent us from seeking help that could truly change our lives. Few therapeutic approaches have been surrounded by more misunderstanding than hypnotherapy.

For many people, the word "hypnosis" immediately brings to mind stage performances, swinging pocket watches, or entertainment. Yet clinical hypnotherapy is something entirely different. It is a legitimate, evidence-informed therapeutic approach that uses focused attention, deep relaxation, guided imagery, and the remarkable power of the subconscious mind to help people overcome emotional struggles, unwanted behaviors, chronic pain, and limiting beliefs.

When practiced by a skilled, ethical, and compassionate professional, hypnotherapy becomes not a performance—but a pathway toward healing.

Close Up Radio is proud to welcome Val Serrie, an experienced clinical hypnotherapist whose thoughtful, down-to-earth approach has helped clients find greater peace, resilience, and personal growth.

Known for his calm demeanor, warm personality, and deeply reassuring voice, Val creates an environment where clients feel safe, respected, and empowered. Rather than promising miraculous cures or quick fixes, he believes the answers already exist within each individual.

"My role isn't to save people," Val explains. "It's to help them access their own inner healer."

His practice addresses a wide range of concerns, including anxiety, fears, phobias, grief, relationship challenges, chronic pain, smoking cessation, addictions, unwanted habits, gambling, alcohol dependency, and other behavioral patterns that prevent people from living the lives they desire.

Every therapeutic journey begins with understanding the individual.

Val's initial consultation lasts approximately two hours and includes an extensive assessment exploring emotional health, personality traits, behavioral patterns, and life experiences. Rather than applying the same technique to everyone, he carefully tailors each session to the unique needs of the client.

Following this comprehensive evaluation, most ongoing sessions last about an hour.

During hypnotherapy, clients enter a naturally relaxed state of focused awareness—similar to those familiar moments when we become so absorbed in thought while driving or reading that time seems to disappear. Contrary to popular belief, clients remain aware, in control, and capable of making their own decisions throughout the experience.

Val begins each session with simple breathing exercises designed to calm the nervous system before gently guiding clients into a state of deep relaxation where meaningful therapeutic work can begin.

He emphasizes that trust is essential to the healing process.

"People have to trust me," he says. "More importantly, they have to trust the process."

One of Val's greatest strengths is helping clients recognize that many of the beliefs shaping their lives operate beneath conscious awareness. Through carefully guided exploration of the subconscious mind, individuals often gain new insights into fears, emotional reactions, and long-standing behavioral patterns that may have originated years—or even decades—earlier.

Among the many services Val offers are regression techniques that explore the origins of present-day challenges. Whether examining formative life experiences or guiding clients through past-life regressions for those who choose that approach, his goal remains the same: helping people understand the root causes of their emotional struggles so lasting healing can occur.

Regardless of one's personal beliefs about past lives, Val approaches regression work from the perspective of healing. If an experience—whether symbolic, remembered, or deeply felt—helps someone release fear and move forward with greater peace, he believes it has served a meaningful therapeutic purpose.

Throughout his career, Val has developed a profound appreciation for the extraordinary capabilities of the human mind.

He often reminds clients that our brains are constantly interpreting reality through perception. Color, taste, emotion, and even memory are filtered through the remarkable processing power of the mind, reminding us that our experience of the world is deeply personal and uniquely our own.

Before becoming a clinical hypnotherapist, Val spent many years working as an information technology consultant, collaborating with dozens of companies and meeting thousands of people. Those experiences reinforced what he believes today: regardless of profession or background, every person carries unseen burdens and deserves compassion.

Helping others has become his life's purpose.

"I don't help people for recognition," he says. "I help because people need help."

He believes true success is measured not by wealth or status, but by the positive difference we make in the lives of others.

"Leaders don't take control," Val says. "They take responsibility."

It is a philosophy that guides every aspect of his work.

In an increasingly stressful world where anxiety, grief, relationship struggles, and uncertainty affect millions, Val remains committed to helping individuals reconnect with their own strength, resilience, and capacity for healing.

His message is both hopeful and empowering: the mind possesses extraordinary abilities, and when we learn to work with it instead of against it, meaningful transformation becomes possible.

Sometimes the greatest healing does not come from changing who we are—it comes from rediscovering who we have always been.

Close Up Radio recently featured Val Serrie in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 14th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-val-serrie-of-hypnotherapy/id1785721253?i=1000777026534

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-val-serrie-of-hypnotherapy-from-home-338971603

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5Yv9jVSsp5xZWiXf6wJnKg

For more information, please visit www.hypnotherapyfromhome.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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