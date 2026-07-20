Jinbiao Completes Temporary Noise Control Barrier Works for Bedok N8C15

Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd has completed pre-augering and king post foundation installation works for the Bedok N8C15 project

At Bedok N8C15, the uneven perimeter ground and integration with the covered linkway required complex design and careful planning.” — Rowena, Lead Project Coordinator

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd has completed pre-augering and king post foundation installation works for a Temporary Noise Control Barrier system at the Bedok N8C15 project. The Construction sound barrier works were carried out near the SATA CommHealth Building on Chai Chee Street, where healthcare services operate close to the construction area.

The completed scope provides the structural foundation needed for the project’s temporary noise barrier system. By supporting barrier panels around the worksite, the king posts form part of the site’s approach to managing noise generated during construction.

The project also reflects the role of a sound barrier in reducing the direct transmission of construction noise toward nearby buildings. Such systems do not remove all sound, but they can help limit how noise travels beyond a worksite when properly designed, positioned, installed and maintained.

Foundation Works for the Temporary Barrier System

Jinbiao’s work at Bedok N8C15 involved pre-augering and installing king post foundations for the Temporary Noise Control Barrier. Pre-augering prepares the ground for placement of the posts, while the king posts provide vertical structural support for the barrier system.

A temporary barrier depends on stable foundations to remain aligned and secure. Installation must account for site conditions, barrier height, loading requirements and the construction programme.

“Every site presents different engineering challenges. At Bedok N8C15, the uneven perimeter ground and integration with the covered linkway required complex design and careful planning to ensure the temporary noise control barrier was constructed in accordance with applicable code requirements, providing a safe and stable structure for its intended purpose.” said Rowena, Lead Project Coordinator

Once the posts are in place, acoustic panels can be installed along planned sections of the site boundary. Careful placement helps reduce openings and gaps that may allow sound to pass through more easily.

Noise Management Near a Healthcare Facility

The Bedok N8C15 site is located near SATA CommHealth’s Bedok medical centre at 351 Chai Chee Street. Healthcare facilities are generally considered noise-sensitive because patients, visitors and medical personnel may require a quieter environment for consultations and treatment.

Construction activity can involve machinery, excavation, material handling and vehicle movement. The amount of noise reaching surrounding premises depends on the type of work, operating hours, distance and whether buildings or barriers interrupt the sound path.

Temporary noise control systems are one of several measures that may be used to manage these effects. Other measures can include quieter equipment, acoustic enclosures, scheduling controls, maintenance, noise monitoring and changes to work methods.

Singapore’s Construction Noise Requirements

All construction sites in Singapore must comply with permissible noise limits under the Environmental Protection and Management framework. These limits vary according to the type of nearby premises, time of day and whether work takes place on weekdays, Sundays or public holidays.

Additional perimeter noise barrier requirements took effect for selected new construction projects tendered from 1 April 2025. They apply when a project has a value of at least S$50 million per site and is located within 75 metres of residential or other noise-sensitive premises, including hospitals and schools.

For projects within these criteria, the barriers must enclose the construction site and reach a minimum height of six metres. They must also use acoustic-absorbing materials capable of providing at least 20 dBA of noise reduction and comply with applicable ISO or ASTM sound insulation standards.

Whether a project falls within these requirements depends on its tender date, value, location and other applicable conditions.

How Temporary Noise Control Barriers Work

A temporary noise control barrier is placed between a construction noise source and nearby receivers. Its purpose is to interrupt the direct sound path and reduce the amount that travels beyond the site.

Effectiveness depends on height, continuity, distance from the source, panel condition and the presence of gaps. Openings near the ground, damaged panels or incomplete sections may reduce performance.

Temporary systems can remain in place during active works and later be dismantled. Their modular format can also accommodate changes to access points and work zones.

Completion of the Bedok N8C15 Scope

The completion of the pre-augering and king post foundation works marks an early structural stage in establishing the TNCB system at Bedok N8C15. The foundations create the supporting framework needed for the temporary acoustic barrier arrangement planned for the site.

The project contributes to construction noise management in an area where building activity is taking place near an operating healthcare facility. It also shows how foundation preparation, structural installation and acoustic planning work together when a temporary barrier system is introduced.

No project-specific sound reduction readings or post-installation monitoring results were provided for this announcement. Any assessment of the completed system’s acoustic performance should therefore be based on measurements and compliance checks conducted under the project’s approved noise management arrangements.

About Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd

Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd supplies and installs noise control barriers, wire mesh fencing, customised noise control systems and hoarding. Its product range includes temporary, permanent, portable and inflatable noise control solutions for construction and other applications.

Media & Project Enquiries

Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd

11 Woodlands Close, Woodlands 11 #05-20, Singapore 737853

Tel: +65 6250 3385

Email: sales@jinbiao.com.sg

Website: https://jinbiao.com.sg/

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