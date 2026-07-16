U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Issues Statement on the House Education and Workforce Committee’s “Less Bureaucracy, Better Education” Legislative Package

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon released the following statement in response to the House Education and Workforce Committee’s passage of the “Less Bureaucracy, Better Education” legislative package:

“Today marks a major step by Congressional leaders to cement the Trump Administration’s historic reforms to right-size the federal role in education. For decades, the Department of Education has been a failed experiment – a $3 trillion bureaucracy that has resulted in declining test scores, ballooning student debt, and misalignment between education programs and workforce demand.

Today’s bills put forth by the House Education and Workforce Committee move us closer to a leaner, results-driven government – one that empowers families, supports educators, and delivers better outcomes for students by ensuring each federal responsibility is carried out by the agencies best equipped to manage them. I’m grateful to Chairman Tim Walberg and the Committee for advancing this critical package, and we look forward to working with Congress to build an education system that puts students – not bureaucracy – first.”

The Trump Administration has taken action to right-size the Department of Education and ensure that federal education programs are focused on their intended purpose: serving students, families, educators, and taxpayers.