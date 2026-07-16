TOP Ships Inc. Announces Sale of ECO MR Product Tanker Newbuilding for About $6.25 million

TOP Ships agrees to sell the special purpose vehicle tied to a 2029 newbuild product/chemical tanker for approximately $6.25 million. TOP Ships advances its fleet strategy through the sale of an SPV holding a shipbuilding contract, with the transaction expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

TOP Ships Inc. (NYSE:TOPS)

ATHENS, GREECE, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient "ECO" tanker vessels, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Rubico Inc to sell 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of one Marshall Island company (the “SPV”) which is a counterparty to a ship building contract for one very-high specification 47,499 dwt Medium Range product/chemical oil tanker with Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited, scheduled for delivery during 2029.TOP Ships is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s profile at https://b2idigital.com/top-ships The aggregate selling price for 100% of the shares of the SPV is approximately $6.25 million, payable in full at closing. The transaction is expected to close by September 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.The sale was approved by a special committee composed of independent and disinterested members of the Company’s board of directors, which obtained a fairness opinion with respect to the consideration paid to acquire the SPV from an independent financial advisor.About the CompanyTOP Ships Inc. is an international owner and operator of ocean-going vessels focusing on modern, fuel-efficient eco tanker vessels transporting crude oil, petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsMatters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the sale of newbuilding tankers.The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records, and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.For further information, please contact:Alexandros TsirikosChief Financial OfficerTOP Ships Inc.Tel: +30 210 812 8107Email: atsirikos@topships.orgMedia:

TOPS agrees to sell the SPV holding an ECO Medium Range product tanker newbuilding contract to Rubico Inc. for about $6.25 million.

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